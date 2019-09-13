Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 12 – Day Shift

448 SH 75 – Found property.

904 Thomason St. – Missing person.

2300 SH 75 – Failure to stop and give information.

2455 Montgomery Rd. – Harassment.

700 Hickory St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1440 Brazos Dr. – Criminal mischief.

1410 Nottingham Dr. – Burglary.

Sept. 12 – Night Shift

1702 11th St. – Theft.

Sam Houston Ave./17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 12

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 12

Edwin Chamagua – DWI, hold over, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Austin Doherty – Burglary of a habitation.

Lexia Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joshua Madl – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration.

Hannah Robertson – Failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information, speeding in a school zone, failure to appear.

Leah Yeley – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Jamie Luke – Assault of a family/house member, interference with emergency request for assistance.

Deandre Bray – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, driving with invalid license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.

Jasmine White – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Sept. 13

Patrick Sumler Jr. – Failure to identify.

Brooklyn Dunkleberger – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Gonzalez – Public intoxication.

Tags

Recommended for you