Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 12 – Day Shift
448 SH 75 – Found property.
904 Thomason St. – Missing person.
2300 SH 75 – Failure to stop and give information.
2455 Montgomery Rd. – Harassment.
700 Hickory St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1440 Brazos Dr. – Criminal mischief.
1410 Nottingham Dr. – Burglary.
Sept. 12 – Night Shift
1702 11th St. – Theft.
Sam Houston Ave./17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 12
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 12
Edwin Chamagua – DWI, hold over, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Austin Doherty – Burglary of a habitation.
Lexia Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua Madl – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration.
Hannah Robertson – Failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information, speeding in a school zone, failure to appear.
Leah Yeley – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Jamie Luke – Assault of a family/house member, interference with emergency request for assistance.
Deandre Bray – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, driving with invalid license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.
Jasmine White – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Sept. 13
Patrick Sumler Jr. – Failure to identify.
Brooklyn Dunkleberger – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jessica Gonzalez – Public intoxication.
