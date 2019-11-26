Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 25 – Day Shift

207 IH 45 S. – Theft.

3005 SH 30 – Identity theft.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

11th St./University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

Nov. 25 – Night Shift

41 FM 980 – Domestic.

144 IH 45 N. – Burglary.

331 Greenleaf St. – Domestic.

300 block IH 45 – Drugs.

200 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 25

874 FS Rd. 207 – Criminal trespass.

425 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

Chalk Cemetery Rd./Piney Woods Rd. – Animal complaint.

24 Pine Lake Ln. (Riverside) – Unattended death.

7 Tomahawk St. – Criminal mischief.

25 Starlite Dr. – Criminal mischief.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

500 FM 2821 W. – Harassment.

19 SH 75 N. – Forgery.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

259 Townly Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Loud noise.

1155 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

10 Pavey Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

1867 FM 980 – Criminal trespass.

Vela Rd./FM 2793 – Animal complaint.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 25

Omar Roman – (2nd) DWI, possession of a dangerous drug, (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Manuel Maramolejo – Hold over, burglary of a habitation.

Daryl Phillips – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Roman Clark – Public intoxication.

Wesley Miller – Parole and Pardon Board violation, burglary of a habitation.

Gabriel Echavarry – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

James Merchant – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (2 counts) (3rd or more) DWI.

