Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 25 – Day Shift
207 IH 45 S. – Theft.
3005 SH 30 – Identity theft.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
11th St./University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
Nov. 25 – Night Shift
41 FM 980 – Domestic.
144 IH 45 N. – Burglary.
331 Greenleaf St. – Domestic.
300 block IH 45 – Drugs.
200 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 25
874 FS Rd. 207 – Criminal trespass.
425 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
Chalk Cemetery Rd./Piney Woods Rd. – Animal complaint.
24 Pine Lake Ln. (Riverside) – Unattended death.
7 Tomahawk St. – Criminal mischief.
25 Starlite Dr. – Criminal mischief.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
500 FM 2821 W. – Harassment.
19 SH 75 N. – Forgery.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
259 Townly Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Loud noise.
1155 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
10 Pavey Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
1867 FM 980 – Criminal trespass.
Vela Rd./FM 2793 – Animal complaint.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 25
Omar Roman – (2nd) DWI, possession of a dangerous drug, (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Manuel Maramolejo – Hold over, burglary of a habitation.
Daryl Phillips – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Roman Clark – Public intoxication.
Wesley Miller – Parole and Pardon Board violation, burglary of a habitation.
Gabriel Echavarry – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
James Merchant – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (2 counts) (3rd or more) DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.