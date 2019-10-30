Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 29 – Day Shift

144 IH 45 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2600 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

509 Nan Way – Criminal mischief.

2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

Ave. I/Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 29 – Night Shift

4030 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.

700 Hickory Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

104 US 190 – Theft.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1607 Wildwood Dr. – Domestic.

1322 Ave. N – Domestic.

1511 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.

2615 El Toro Rd. – Organized crime.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 29

SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2458 FM 980 (Riverside) – Sexual offenses.

130 FM 2989 – Burglary of a vehicle.

3736 SH 19 (Riverside) – Forgery.

68 Vick Dr. – Civil dispute.

9600 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1770 FM 1791 – Theft.

5743 FM 1791 – Terroristic threat.

9 Pine Hollow St. – Theft.

45 Veronica Ln. – Animal complaint.

34 Veronica Ln. – Shots heard.

1740 US 190 – Assault.

234 Didlake Rd. – Harassment.

101 Pavey Cir. – Criminal trespass.

87 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence in progress.

153 Didlake Rd. – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 29

Humberto Romero – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.

Carmen Plesa – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 30

John Carrol – Public intoxication.

