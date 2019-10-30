Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 29 – Day Shift
144 IH 45 N. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2600 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
509 Nan Way – Criminal mischief.
2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
Ave. I/Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 29 – Night Shift
4030 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.
700 Hickory Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
104 US 190 – Theft.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1607 Wildwood Dr. – Domestic.
1322 Ave. N – Domestic.
1511 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.
2615 El Toro Rd. – Organized crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 29
SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2458 FM 980 (Riverside) – Sexual offenses.
130 FM 2989 – Burglary of a vehicle.
3736 SH 19 (Riverside) – Forgery.
68 Vick Dr. – Civil dispute.
9600 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1770 FM 1791 – Theft.
5743 FM 1791 – Terroristic threat.
9 Pine Hollow St. – Theft.
45 Veronica Ln. – Animal complaint.
34 Veronica Ln. – Shots heard.
1740 US 190 – Assault.
234 Didlake Rd. – Harassment.
101 Pavey Cir. – Criminal trespass.
87 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence in progress.
153 Didlake Rd. – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 29
Humberto Romero – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.
Carmen Plesa – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 30
John Carrol – Public intoxication.
