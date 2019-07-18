Huntsville Police Department

July 17 – Day Shift

309 Smith Hill – Found property.

1323 Ave. C – Theft.

111 IH 45 – Theft.

323 Roundabout – Burglary.

July 17 – Night Shift

1058 Broadmoor Dr. – Animal bite.

1020 MLK Dr. – Assault/criminal mischief.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic.

201 West Hill Park Cir. – Domestic.

1528 Dogwood Dr. – Shooting.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 17

0 Block Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

Old Waverly Cemetery Rd./Winters Ranch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Merlin Spur – Lost property.

2200 Block US 190 – Criminal trespass.

400 Block Clara Rudd Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.

2100 Block SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Windy Oaks – Criminal trespass.

0 Block Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.

0 Block McCory Dr. – Domestic in progress.

0 Block Old Waverly Rd. – Animal abuse.

0 Block Watson Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.

400 Block FM 1791 – Domestic in progress.

1500 Block Dogwood Dr. – Shooting.

200 Block IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.

Walker County Jail docket

July 17

Pedro Santos – Criminal nonsupport.

Jack Wagner – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Carla Bailey – Criminal trespass.

Shamakia Lambert – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Thomas Bowden Jr. – Open container, public intoxication, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Isiah Scott Jr. – No valid driver’s license.

Robert Edwards – Permitting an unlicensed person to drive, failure to appear.

July 18

Aaron Byers – (2 counts) assault causing bodily injury/family violence, assault of family/house member impeding breathing, continuous violence against family, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Denise Ross – Misdemeanor assault, interfering with request for emergency assistance, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jeffery Pujol – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

