Huntsville Police Department
July 17 – Day Shift
309 Smith Hill – Found property.
1323 Ave. C – Theft.
111 IH 45 – Theft.
323 Roundabout – Burglary.
July 17 – Night Shift
1058 Broadmoor Dr. – Animal bite.
1020 MLK Dr. – Assault/criminal mischief.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic.
201 West Hill Park Cir. – Domestic.
1528 Dogwood Dr. – Shooting.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 17
0 Block Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
Old Waverly Cemetery Rd./Winters Ranch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Merlin Spur – Lost property.
2200 Block US 190 – Criminal trespass.
400 Block Clara Rudd Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.
2100 Block SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Windy Oaks – Criminal trespass.
0 Block Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.
0 Block McCory Dr. – Domestic in progress.
0 Block Old Waverly Rd. – Animal abuse.
0 Block Watson Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.
400 Block FM 1791 – Domestic in progress.
1500 Block Dogwood Dr. – Shooting.
200 Block IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.
Walker County Jail docket
July 17
Pedro Santos – Criminal nonsupport.
Jack Wagner – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Carla Bailey – Criminal trespass.
Shamakia Lambert – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Thomas Bowden Jr. – Open container, public intoxication, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Isiah Scott Jr. – No valid driver’s license.
Robert Edwards – Permitting an unlicensed person to drive, failure to appear.
July 18
Aaron Byers – (2 counts) assault causing bodily injury/family violence, assault of family/house member impeding breathing, continuous violence against family, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Denise Ross – Misdemeanor assault, interfering with request for emergency assistance, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jeffery Pujol – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
