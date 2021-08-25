Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 23
1000 12th Street — Assault.
SH-19/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Harassment.
Avenue M / 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1500 blk Pine Oak Dr. — Suicide.
2628 Milam St. — Child/ elderly abuse.
818 University Ave. — Violation of protective order.
2000 11th Street — Fleet wreck.
Aug. 24
620 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.
600 Thomason Rd. — Shooting.
1608 Avenue O — Threat.
200 blk. Pine Valley Rd. — Unattend death.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2400 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
1310 19 ½ St. — Offensive criminal.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.
107 Sara Ln. — Theft.
2608 El Toro — Theft.
1010 8th Street — Found property.
Aug. 25
1336 Smither Dr. — Other criminal.
259 Ih-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23
Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
54 Scales Ranch Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.
2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
2924 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 24
1650 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Criminal mischief.
40 Lynell Rd. — Assault.
25 Rigby Ln. — Forgery.
15 Grace Ln. W. — Theft.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.
717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.
125 SH-150 W. — Criminal trespass.
5312 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
266 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 25
SH-150 E./ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 23
Erik D. Chatman — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Telvin V. Tubbs — Robbery, evading arrest/ detention, aggravated robbery.
Aug. 24
Joshua J. Hales — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender), assault causing bodily injury, hold over.
