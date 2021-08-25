Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 23

1000 12th Street — Assault.

SH-19/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Harassment.

Avenue M / 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1500 blk Pine Oak Dr. — Suicide.

2628 Milam St. — Child/ elderly abuse.

818 University Ave. — Violation of protective order.

2000 11th Street — Fleet wreck.

Aug. 24

620 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.

600 Thomason Rd. — Shooting.

1608 Avenue O — Threat.

200 blk. Pine Valley Rd. — Unattend death.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2400 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

1310 19 ½ St. — Offensive criminal.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.

107 Sara Ln. — Theft.

2608 El Toro — Theft.

1010 8th Street — Found property.

Aug. 25

1336 Smither Dr. — Other criminal.

259 Ih-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 23

Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.

54 Scales Ranch Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.

2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

2924 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 24

1650 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

41 Calvary Rd. — Criminal mischief.

40 Lynell Rd. — Assault.

25 Rigby Ln. — Forgery.

15 Grace Ln. W. — Theft.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.

717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.

125 SH-150 W. — Criminal trespass.

5312 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

266 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 25

SH-150 E./ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 23

Erik D. Chatman — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Telvin V. Tubbs — Robbery, evading arrest/ detention, aggravated robbery.

Aug. 24

Joshua J. Hales — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender), assault causing bodily injury, hold over. 

