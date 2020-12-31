Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 30

2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Residential burglary.

2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

SH 30/ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Vehicle burglary.

2537 Pine Shadows — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 30

Aaron S. Zavertnik — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Novis N. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance.

Corey D. Carrington — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brendon D. Williams — DWI.

Tacoby Davis — Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Heather R. Bankenbush — Theft of property, parole and pardon board violation.

Donicio Gonzalez — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Dec. 31

Layne E. Sandusky — DWI.

Chandler W. Robinson — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication.

James Davidson — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication. 

Tags

Trending Video