Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 30
2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Residential burglary.
2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
SH 30/ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Vehicle burglary.
2537 Pine Shadows — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 30
Aaron S. Zavertnik — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Novis N. Rodgers — Possession of a controlled substance.
Corey D. Carrington — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brendon D. Williams — DWI.
Tacoby Davis — Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Heather R. Bankenbush — Theft of property, parole and pardon board violation.
Donicio Gonzalez — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Dec. 31
Layne E. Sandusky — DWI.
Chandler W. Robinson — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication.
James Davidson — Possession of marijuana, public intoxication.
