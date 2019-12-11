Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 10 – Day Shift
191 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.
281 IH 45 – Theft.
368 SH 75 – Stolen vehicle.
1792 SH 30 – Theft.
1718 11th St. – Theft.
141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
7059 SH 75 – Burglary.
100 IH 45 – Found property.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
281 IH 45 – Theft.
1219 13th St. – Assault.
113 Ave. M – Burglary.
2105 Ave. S – Criminal mischief.
1300 11th St. – Theft.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary.
Smither Ave./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
800 SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 10 – Night Shift
2500 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 10
409 Round Prairie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 30/Timberwilde Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 1696 W./Hopewell Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
120 Cedar Ln. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
148 Lee Hightower Rd. – Harassment.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
99 Little Road Loop – Animal complaint.
18 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Theft.
9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Unruly person on scene.
Fishermans Trail/Tall Timbers Ln. – Disturbance.
SH 19/SH 30 E. – Major vehicle wreck.
82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Vehicle fire.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
156 Ranch Acres Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
47 Highland Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 10
Shanna Perry – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
Billy Guidry – Burglary of a habitation.
Marlarguia Stubblefield – Assault of a public servant.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Public intoxication.
Dec. 11
Bryanna Deleon – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Kathrine Hancock – Public intoxication.
Megan Tamez – DUI by a minor.
Robert Hagans – Public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Guillermo Sanchez – (2 counts) public intoxication, failure to appear, unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol.
