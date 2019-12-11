Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 10 – Day Shift

191 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.

281 IH 45 – Theft.

368 SH 75 – Stolen vehicle.

1792 SH 30 – Theft.

1718 11th St. – Theft.

141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

7059 SH 75 – Burglary.

100 IH 45 – Found property.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

281 IH 45 – Theft.

1219 13th St. – Assault.

113 Ave. M – Burglary.

2105 Ave. S – Criminal mischief.

1300 11th St. – Theft.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary.

Smither Ave./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

800 SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 10 – Night Shift

2500 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 10

409 Round Prairie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

SH 30/Timberwilde Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 1696 W./Hopewell Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

120 Cedar Ln. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.

148 Lee Hightower Rd. – Harassment.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

99 Little Road Loop – Animal complaint.

18 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Theft.

9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Unruly person on scene.

Fishermans Trail/Tall Timbers Ln. – Disturbance.

SH 19/SH 30 E. – Major vehicle wreck.

82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Vehicle fire.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

156 Ranch Acres Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

47 Highland Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 10

Shanna Perry – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

Billy Guidry – Burglary of a habitation.

Marlarguia Stubblefield – Assault of a public servant.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Public intoxication.

Dec. 11

Bryanna Deleon – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Kathrine Hancock – Public intoxication.

Megan Tamez – DUI by a minor.

Robert Hagans – Public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Guillermo Sanchez – (2 counts) public intoxication, failure to appear, unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol.

