Huntsville Police Department

August 13 – Day Shift

1444 River Oaks Dr. – Criminal mischief.

52 SH 75 N. – Forgery.

133 IH 45 N. – Theft.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

3700 Powell Rd. – Domestic.

August 13 – Night Shift

400 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.

818 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.

342 Johnson Rd. – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 13

SH 150 E./FM 1097 – Suspicious vehicle.

334 FM 3478 – Credit card abuse.

108 Julia Justice Rd. – Animal complaint.

FM 2296/Four Notch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

965 US 190 – Domestic in progress.

10 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

20 Tall Timbers Rd. – Found property.

50 Little Thicket Est. – Suspicious person.

Utley Rd./William Thomas Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1524 11th St. – Fight in progress.

1100 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

August 13

Destinee Albert – Credit card abuse of the elderly.

David Grijalva – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Grijalva – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

James Hampton – Driving with invalid license, expired registration, no proof of financial responsibility.

Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.

Moises Funes – Public intoxication, permitting unlicensed driver to drive.

August 14

Caleb Corbell – Fighting.

Nathanael Gates – Fighting.

Frazier O’Bryant – Public intoxication.

