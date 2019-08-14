Huntsville Police Department
August 13 – Day Shift
1444 River Oaks Dr. – Criminal mischief.
52 SH 75 N. – Forgery.
133 IH 45 N. – Theft.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
3700 Powell Rd. – Domestic.
August 13 – Night Shift
400 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.
818 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.
342 Johnson Rd. – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 13
SH 150 E./FM 1097 – Suspicious vehicle.
334 FM 3478 – Credit card abuse.
108 Julia Justice Rd. – Animal complaint.
FM 2296/Four Notch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
965 US 190 – Domestic in progress.
10 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
20 Tall Timbers Rd. – Found property.
50 Little Thicket Est. – Suspicious person.
Utley Rd./William Thomas Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1524 11th St. – Fight in progress.
1100 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
August 13
Destinee Albert – Credit card abuse of the elderly.
David Grijalva – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Grijalva – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
James Hampton – Driving with invalid license, expired registration, no proof of financial responsibility.
Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.
Moises Funes – Public intoxication, permitting unlicensed driver to drive.
August 14
Caleb Corbell – Fighting.
Nathanael Gates – Fighting.
Frazier O’Bryant – Public intoxication.
