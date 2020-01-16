Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 15 – Day Shift

100 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Jan. 15 – Night Shift

2424 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

2800 Lake Rd. – Drugs.

772 US 190 – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 15

1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

31 Red Oak – Criminal mischief.

726 FM 247 – Animal complaint.

US 190/McFaddin Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

6 Villa Way – Domestic.

267 Dogwood Ln. – Residential fire.

FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

500 FM 2821 W. – Animal complaint.

150 Morris Ln. – Animal abuse.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

29 Wunderlich Rd. – Domestic.

2344 FM 980 (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

29 Galloway Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

1300 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 15

Jonathan Johnson – Failure to appear.

Shannon Manning – Theft of service (>=$100<$750).

Waylon Ruffin – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sierra Tyler – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Jessica Varnell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, failure to control speed.

Tyler Gill – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Keshaun Perkins – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jan. 16

Marcus Howell – Possession of a controlled substance (>=4g<200g).

Calvin Sterling – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Gervase Roussell – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

