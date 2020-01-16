Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 15 – Day Shift
100 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Jan. 15 – Night Shift
2424 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
2800 Lake Rd. – Drugs.
772 US 190 – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 15
1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
31 Red Oak – Criminal mischief.
726 FM 247 – Animal complaint.
US 190/McFaddin Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
6 Villa Way – Domestic.
267 Dogwood Ln. – Residential fire.
FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
500 FM 2821 W. – Animal complaint.
150 Morris Ln. – Animal abuse.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
29 Wunderlich Rd. – Domestic.
2344 FM 980 (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
29 Galloway Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1300 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 15
Jonathan Johnson – Failure to appear.
Shannon Manning – Theft of service (>=$100<$750).
Waylon Ruffin – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sierra Tyler – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Jessica Varnell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, failure to control speed.
Tyler Gill – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Keshaun Perkins – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jan. 16
Marcus Howell – Possession of a controlled substance (>=4g<200g).
Calvin Sterling – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Gervase Roussell – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
