Huntsville Police Department
August 27 – Day Shift
3212 Elks Dr. – Domestic.
624 11th St. – Theft.
1300 Smither Rd. – Domestic.
228 Magnolia Way – Harassment.
100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
2450 Lake Rd. – Theft.
August 27 – Night Shift
1702 11th St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 27
Old Phelps Rd./FM 2929 – Suspicious vehicle.
2 Victoria Way – Outside fire.
5 Wynne Rd. – Theft.
36 Calvary Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
50 Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.
42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Shots heard.
241 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
51 Phelps Slab Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Shots heard.
19 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.
Arizona Ln./North Fork Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs/narcotics.
Ave. H/11th St. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
August 27
Jared Robledo – DWI.
Dwight Hopkins – Public intoxication.
Emily Hall – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Polk County).
Jose Hernandez – Theft of firearm, hold over.
Montray Devers – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Kevin Rigby – Criminal nonsupport, expired registration, failure to appear.
Robert Wolfe – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Cory Wistinghause – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
August 28
Morris Ham – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Bryan Taveras – Public intoxication, criminal mischief.
Miguel Zuniga – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daisha Mitchell – Misdemeanor assault.
Denzel Barton – Public intoxication.
Rico Graves – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.
Freddy Garcia – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
