Huntsville Police Department

August 27 – Day Shift

3212 Elks Dr. – Domestic.

624 11th St. – Theft.

1300 Smither Rd. – Domestic.

228 Magnolia Way – Harassment.

100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

2450 Lake Rd. – Theft.

August 27 – Night Shift

1702 11th St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 27

Old Phelps Rd./FM 2929 – Suspicious vehicle.

2 Victoria Way – Outside fire.

5 Wynne Rd. – Theft.

36 Calvary Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

50 Calvary Rd. – Criminal trespass.

42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Shots heard.

241 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

51 Phelps Slab Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Shots heard.

19 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.

Arizona Ln./North Fork Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs/narcotics.

Ave. H/11th St. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

August 27

Jared Robledo – DWI.

Dwight Hopkins – Public intoxication.

Emily Hall – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Polk County).

Jose Hernandez – Theft of firearm, hold over.

Montray Devers – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Kevin Rigby – Criminal nonsupport, expired registration, failure to appear.

Robert Wolfe – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Cory Wistinghause – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

August 28

Morris Ham – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Bryan Taveras – Public intoxication, criminal mischief.

Miguel Zuniga – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daisha Mitchell – Misdemeanor assault.

Denzel Barton – Public intoxication.

Rico Graves – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.

Freddy Garcia – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

