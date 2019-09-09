Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 6 – Day Shift

273 Broadmoor Dr. – Criminal mischief.

10th St./MLK Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

150 Hidden Valley Dr. – Identity theft.

250 FM 2821 – Forgery.

SH 30/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Major vehicle wreck.

Sept. 6 – Night Shift

737 IH 45 S. – Theft.

IH 45/SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1310 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Domestic.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Sept. 7 – Day Shift

338 Sara Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.

107 Brunch Ave. – Burglary of a residence.

1928 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./SH 30 W. – Major vehicle wreck.

Sept. 7 – Night Shift

2023 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

1432 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a residence.

225 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

Sept. 8 – Day Shift

916 Ave. J – Aggravated assault.

Sept. 8 – Night Shift

245 IH 45 S. – Theft.

510 Lake Rd. – Assault.

1024 12th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 6

655 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

102 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1565 FM 1375 E. – Harassment.

Plantation Rd./Wood Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Sept. 7

FM 1374/Sunset Lake Rd. – Unattended death.

42 Buckthorn Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious person.

556 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

15 Woelfley Ln. – Domestic.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Person with a weapon.

42 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.

Four Notch Rd./Dorrell Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

365 Jones Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

Sept. 8

591 Front St. (New Waverly) – Residential fire.

1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.

42 Buckthorn Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.

FM 1097/Coyote Run – Suspicious vehicle.

80 FM 2550 – Stolen vehicle.

62 Windy Oaks – Civil dispute.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

28 Calvary Rd. – Theft.

263 Wood Farm Rd. – Residential fire.

Sandy Creek Farm Rd./FM 1374 – Missing person.

143 Three Notch Rd. – Animal abuse.

6 Joe Novak Rd. – Assault.

Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 6

Joseph Phillips – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Helen Shaver – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.

Lucio Estrada – (3rd or more) DWI.

Alicia Gonzalez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Amador Ramirez – (3rd or more) DWI.

Sept. 7

Ricky Parker – (2 counts) burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Sept. 8

Garret Hermes – Public intoxication.

Ernest Wilson – Public intoxication.

Codrick Murphy – Public intoxication.

Jamie Del Rio Cervantes – DWI.

Kaleigh O’Banion – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Sept. 9

Marlon Clark Jr. – Assault (offensive touch).

 

