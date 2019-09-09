Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 6 – Day Shift
273 Broadmoor Dr. – Criminal mischief.
10th St./MLK Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
150 Hidden Valley Dr. – Identity theft.
250 FM 2821 – Forgery.
SH 30/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Major vehicle wreck.
Sept. 6 – Night Shift
737 IH 45 S. – Theft.
IH 45/SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1310 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Domestic.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Sept. 7 – Day Shift
338 Sara Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.
107 Brunch Ave. – Burglary of a residence.
1928 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./SH 30 W. – Major vehicle wreck.
Sept. 7 – Night Shift
2023 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
1432 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a residence.
225 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
Sept. 8 – Day Shift
916 Ave. J – Aggravated assault.
Sept. 8 – Night Shift
245 IH 45 S. – Theft.
510 Lake Rd. – Assault.
1024 12th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6
655 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
102 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1565 FM 1375 E. – Harassment.
Plantation Rd./Wood Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Sept. 7
FM 1374/Sunset Lake Rd. – Unattended death.
42 Buckthorn Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious person.
556 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
15 Woelfley Ln. – Domestic.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Person with a weapon.
42 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.
Four Notch Rd./Dorrell Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
365 Jones Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
Sept. 8
591 Front St. (New Waverly) – Residential fire.
1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.
42 Buckthorn Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.
FM 1097/Coyote Run – Suspicious vehicle.
80 FM 2550 – Stolen vehicle.
62 Windy Oaks – Civil dispute.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
28 Calvary Rd. – Theft.
263 Wood Farm Rd. – Residential fire.
Sandy Creek Farm Rd./FM 1374 – Missing person.
143 Three Notch Rd. – Animal abuse.
6 Joe Novak Rd. – Assault.
Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 6
Joseph Phillips – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Helen Shaver – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.
Lucio Estrada – (3rd or more) DWI.
Alicia Gonzalez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Amador Ramirez – (3rd or more) DWI.
Sept. 7
Ricky Parker – (2 counts) burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
Sept. 8
Garret Hermes – Public intoxication.
Ernest Wilson – Public intoxication.
Codrick Murphy – Public intoxication.
Jamie Del Rio Cervantes – DWI.
Kaleigh O’Banion – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Sept. 9
Marlon Clark Jr. – Assault (offensive touch).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.