Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 4 – Day Shift

208 University Ave. – Domestic.

1400 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 4 – Night Shift

2600 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sam Houston Ave./11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 5 – Day Shift

700 SH 75 – Theft.

2719 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

111 Brunch Ave. – Stabbing.

Oct. 5 – Night Shift

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

613 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Majestic Dr./Jester Dr. – Animal bite.

1880 Green Briar Dr. – Domestic.

1301 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

227 Hickory Dr. – Domestic.

Oct. 6 – Day Shift

3615 El Toro Rd. – Burglary.

1616 Persimmon Rd. – Criminal mischief.

655 FM 2821 – Burglary of a vehicle.

1613 Persimmon Rd. – Assault.

Oct. 6 – Night Shift

1229 Josey St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

US 190/SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.

221 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 4

1090 FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.

Mitchell Cemetery Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

49 Dallas Young Rd. – Domestic.

82 Frank Cloud Rd. – Sexual assault.

1109 FM 405 – Theft.

385 Hostetter Rd. – Domestic.

4857 FM 1374 – Theft.

2852 SH 19 – Theft.

54 Hughes Rd. – Domestic.

2543 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

1503 US 190 – Theft.

Alabama Dr./Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.

102 Love Loop – Civil dispute.

1700 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

Oct. 5

2302 IH 45 S. – Recovered stolen property.

2501 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

SH 75 S./Elmina Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

SH 75 N./FM 1696 W. – Theft.

1900 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.

1900 IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

20 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

32 Pine Oak Ln. – Harassment.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Disturbance.

9 Old Waverly Rd. – Theft.

Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

12 Lakeview Dr. – Shots heard.

921 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

Oct. 6

Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Outside fire.

16 West Lake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

168 Booker Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

Hardy Bottom Rd./Four Notch Rd. – Animal abuse.

22 Lakeview Dr. – Drugs/narcotics.

7 Ranch Acres Dr. – Suspicious person.

300 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

107 FM 2693 – Domestic.

50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious person.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 4

Cory Ledwell Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Tiny Mings-Molina – Possession of child pornography.

Anthony Lawrence Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonnie Summers – No valid driver’s license, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Ryan Moore – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Bethany Portela – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Oct. 5

No reports.

Oct. 6

Jazmon Bryant – Public intoxication.

Colter Smiley – Criminal trespass.

Alejandro Salas Serrato – DUI, no driver’s license.

Skylar Mullican – Public intoxication.

Osvaldo Tamayo – Public intoxication.

Jade Hernandez – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Frank Harrison – Assault by touch.

Kristopher Edison – (2 counts) public intoxication.

Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.

Oct. 7

Takisha Baker – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Reginald Nieves – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Matthew Maciel – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Tags

Recommended for you