Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 4 – Day Shift
208 University Ave. – Domestic.
1400 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 4 – Night Shift
2600 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sam Houston Ave./11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 5 – Day Shift
700 SH 75 – Theft.
2719 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
111 Brunch Ave. – Stabbing.
Oct. 5 – Night Shift
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
613 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Majestic Dr./Jester Dr. – Animal bite.
1880 Green Briar Dr. – Domestic.
1301 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
227 Hickory Dr. – Domestic.
Oct. 6 – Day Shift
3615 El Toro Rd. – Burglary.
1616 Persimmon Rd. – Criminal mischief.
655 FM 2821 – Burglary of a vehicle.
1613 Persimmon Rd. – Assault.
Oct. 6 – Night Shift
1229 Josey St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
US 190/SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.
221 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 4
1090 FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.
Mitchell Cemetery Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
49 Dallas Young Rd. – Domestic.
82 Frank Cloud Rd. – Sexual assault.
1109 FM 405 – Theft.
385 Hostetter Rd. – Domestic.
4857 FM 1374 – Theft.
2852 SH 19 – Theft.
54 Hughes Rd. – Domestic.
2543 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
1503 US 190 – Theft.
Alabama Dr./Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.
102 Love Loop – Civil dispute.
1700 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
Oct. 5
2302 IH 45 S. – Recovered stolen property.
2501 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
SH 75 S./Elmina Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
SH 75 N./FM 1696 W. – Theft.
1900 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.
1900 IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
20 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
32 Pine Oak Ln. – Harassment.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Disturbance.
9 Old Waverly Rd. – Theft.
Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd./Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
12 Lakeview Dr. – Shots heard.
921 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
Oct. 6
Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Outside fire.
16 West Lake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
168 Booker Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
Hardy Bottom Rd./Four Notch Rd. – Animal abuse.
22 Lakeview Dr. – Drugs/narcotics.
7 Ranch Acres Dr. – Suspicious person.
300 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
107 FM 2693 – Domestic.
50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious person.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 4
Cory Ledwell Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Tiny Mings-Molina – Possession of child pornography.
Anthony Lawrence Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonnie Summers – No valid driver’s license, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Ryan Moore – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Bethany Portela – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Oct. 5
No reports.
Oct. 6
Jazmon Bryant – Public intoxication.
Colter Smiley – Criminal trespass.
Alejandro Salas Serrato – DUI, no driver’s license.
Skylar Mullican – Public intoxication.
Osvaldo Tamayo – Public intoxication.
Jade Hernandez – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Frank Harrison – Assault by touch.
Kristopher Edison – (2 counts) public intoxication.
Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.
Oct. 7
Takisha Baker – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Reginald Nieves – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Matthew Maciel – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
