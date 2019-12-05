Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 4 – Day Shift
509 Nan Way – Attempted suicide.
23rd St. – Found property.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1608 SH 75 – Domestic.
7200 SH 75 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 block Smither Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 4 – Night Shift
640 Ave. G – Runaway.
11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
237 Elmwood St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 4
85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal bite.
12 Pine Drive N. – Terroristic threat.
10 SH 75 N. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
27 Shannon St. – Theft.
66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Harassment.
4395 SH 30 – Theft.
FM 1375 E./FM 2793 – Grass fire.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.
270 Pashun Ln. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.
56 Harper Branch Rd. – Theft.
Sterling Chapel Rd./SH 19 – Suspicious person.
300 FM 1791 – Drugs/narcotics.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 4
Corey Morris – Possession of a controlled substance, hold over.
Jovante Terry – Armed robbery, use of a firearm.
Lindell Carson – (5 counts) possession of child pornography.
Kelton Archie – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Van Wahus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Dec. 5
Vincente Lytle – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Justin Lawrence – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Demond Mouton Jr. – Theft of property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.