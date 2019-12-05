Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 4 – Day Shift

509 Nan Way – Attempted suicide.

23rd St. – Found property.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1608 SH 75 – Domestic.

7200 SH 75 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 block Smither Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 4 – Night Shift

640 Ave. G – Runaway.

11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

237 Elmwood St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 4

85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal bite.

12 Pine Drive N. – Terroristic threat.

10 SH 75 N. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

27 Shannon St. – Theft.

66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Harassment.

4395 SH 30 – Theft.

FM 1375 E./FM 2793 – Grass fire.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.

270 Pashun Ln. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.

56 Harper Branch Rd. – Theft.

Sterling Chapel Rd./SH 19 – Suspicious person.

300 FM 1791 – Drugs/narcotics.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 4

Corey Morris – Possession of a controlled substance, hold over.

Jovante Terry – Armed robbery, use of a firearm.

Lindell Carson – (5 counts) possession of child pornography.

Kelton Archie – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Van Wahus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Dec. 5

Vincente Lytle – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Justin Lawrence – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Demond Mouton Jr. – Theft of property.

