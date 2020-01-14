Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 13 – Day Shift

7005 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.

111 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Jan. 13 – Night Shift

1200 Ave. M – Domestic.

401 Sowell Dr. – Domestic.

6024 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 13

85 Chandler Rd. – Civil dispute.

21 Palisade Cir. – Civil dispute.

31 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.

43 Victoria Way – Sexual assault.

North Fork Ln./Arizona Ln. – Shots heard.

FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

2179 SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 13

Talley Jakaya – Interfering with public duties.

Jacolby Lewis – Engaging in organized crime, hold over.

Donovan Williams – Assault (offensive touch).

Justin Womack – DWI, hold over.

Juan Ramirez – Driving with invalid license, bail jumping, hold over.

Chelsey Phares – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Casey Ladner – Criminal trespass, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ladarren Harrison – Public intoxication.

Jan. 14

Kriss Dial – (2nd) DWI.

Jonnada Rao – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=200g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

April Wiley – Public intoxication.

