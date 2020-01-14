Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 13 – Day Shift
7005 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.
111 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Jan. 13 – Night Shift
1200 Ave. M – Domestic.
401 Sowell Dr. – Domestic.
6024 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 13
85 Chandler Rd. – Civil dispute.
21 Palisade Cir. – Civil dispute.
31 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.
43 Victoria Way – Sexual assault.
North Fork Ln./Arizona Ln. – Shots heard.
FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Stubblefield Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
2179 SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 13
Talley Jakaya – Interfering with public duties.
Jacolby Lewis – Engaging in organized crime, hold over.
Donovan Williams – Assault (offensive touch).
Justin Womack – DWI, hold over.
Juan Ramirez – Driving with invalid license, bail jumping, hold over.
Chelsey Phares – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casey Ladner – Criminal trespass, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ladarren Harrison – Public intoxication.
Jan. 14
Kriss Dial – (2nd) DWI.
Jonnada Rao – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=200g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
April Wiley – Public intoxication.
