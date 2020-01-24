Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 23 – Day Shift

IH 45 S./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Found property.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Disturbance.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Theft.

3016 Manor Ln. – Domestic.

Jan. 23 – Night Shift

281 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1300 Mesquite Dr. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 23

FM 980/Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

22 Lula Dr. – Animal complaint.

58 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.

28 Roark Dr. – Runaway Juvenile.

2235 US 190 – Criminal trespass.

15 Ranch Acres Dr. – Theft.

137 Summer Place – Loud noise.

1544 FM 1791 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 23

Terry Bryant Sr. – (3 counts) public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, (2 counts) failure to appear.

Nashawndoa Booker – Theft.

Willie Harrison – Theft.

Jennifer Bailey – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), hold over.

Edward Shephard – (2nd) DWI.

Stacey Scott – (2 counts) tampering with physical evidence, hold over, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Bench Warrant).

Michael McCarty – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Towana Wortham – Public intoxication.

Jan. 24

Avraham Avila – Public intoxication.

Christopher Graham – Public intoxication.

