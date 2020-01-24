Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 23 – Day Shift
IH 45 S./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Found property.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Disturbance.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Theft.
3016 Manor Ln. – Domestic.
Jan. 23 – Night Shift
281 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1300 Mesquite Dr. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 23
FM 980/Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
22 Lula Dr. – Animal complaint.
58 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.
28 Roark Dr. – Runaway Juvenile.
2235 US 190 – Criminal trespass.
15 Ranch Acres Dr. – Theft.
137 Summer Place – Loud noise.
1544 FM 1791 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 23
Terry Bryant Sr. – (3 counts) public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, (2 counts) failure to appear.
Nashawndoa Booker – Theft.
Willie Harrison – Theft.
Jennifer Bailey – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), hold over.
Edward Shephard – (2nd) DWI.
Stacey Scott – (2 counts) tampering with physical evidence, hold over, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Bench Warrant).
Michael McCarty – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Towana Wortham – Public intoxication.
Jan. 24
Avraham Avila – Public intoxication.
Christopher Graham – Public intoxication.
