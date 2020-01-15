Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 14 – Day Shift
11th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
63 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
Jan. 14 – Night Shift
3115 Clay Cir. – Stolen vehicle.
11th St./IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
901 Thomason Rd. – Animal bite.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14
2179 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
9 Calvary Rd. – Terroristic threat.
FM 405/US 190 E. – Animal complaint.
2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
10 Didlake Rd. – Animal abuse.
2050 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
17 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Residential fire.
36 Vick Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Sexual offenses.
1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 14
Chad Krause – Resisting arrest.
James Smiley – Prohibited substance in correctional facility, DWI.
Anthony Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Kip Burke – Criminal trespass (Trinity County).
Demond Mouton – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Javier Hernandez – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30K).
Jeremy Stanford – Theft.
Jan. 15
Eric Valdez – Public intoxication.
Derick Womack – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.