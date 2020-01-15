Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 14 – Day Shift

11th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

63 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

Jan. 14 – Night Shift

3115 Clay Cir. – Stolen vehicle.

11th St./IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

901 Thomason Rd. – Animal bite.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 14

2179 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

9 Calvary Rd. – Terroristic threat.

FM 405/US 190 E. – Animal complaint.

2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

10 Didlake Rd. – Animal abuse.

2050 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

17 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Residential fire.

36 Vick Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Sexual offenses.

1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 14

Chad Krause – Resisting arrest.

James Smiley – Prohibited substance in correctional facility, DWI.

Anthony Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Kip Burke – Criminal trespass (Trinity County).

Demond Mouton – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Javier Hernandez – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30K).

Jeremy Stanford – Theft.

Jan. 15

Eric Valdez – Public intoxication.

Derick Womack – Public intoxication.

