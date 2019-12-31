Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 30 – Day Shift

5 Old Houston Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

SH 75 S./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

900 MLK Dr. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

200 Mary Ave. – Sexual offense.

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 30 – Night Shift

196 IH 45 N. – Harassment.

902 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Stabbing.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

SH 30 E./Shady Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 30

2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

14 Ellen Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

2800 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.

169 Oates Brothers Rd. – Animal abuse.

5 James Rd. – Criminal trespass.

50 Meadow Link – Animal complaint.

Arnell Kelly Rd./Dodge Oakhurst Rd. – Shots heard.

Three Notch Rd./FS Rd. 206 – Suspicious vehicle.

SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Major vehicle wreck.

3126 SH 19 – Disturbance.

110 Lessa Ln. – Suspicious person.

3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 30

Jakari Fance – Civil contempt.

Yassan Hernandez – Fraud, resisting arrest.

Sarak Perez – Public intoxication.

Darius Stewart – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Jerica Sandles – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

