Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 30 – Day Shift
5 Old Houston Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
SH 75 S./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
900 MLK Dr. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
200 Mary Ave. – Sexual offense.
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 30 – Night Shift
196 IH 45 N. – Harassment.
902 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Stabbing.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
SH 30 E./Shady Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 30
2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
14 Ellen Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
2800 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.
169 Oates Brothers Rd. – Animal abuse.
5 James Rd. – Criminal trespass.
50 Meadow Link – Animal complaint.
Arnell Kelly Rd./Dodge Oakhurst Rd. – Shots heard.
Three Notch Rd./FS Rd. 206 – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Major vehicle wreck.
3126 SH 19 – Disturbance.
110 Lessa Ln. – Suspicious person.
3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 30
Jakari Fance – Civil contempt.
Yassan Hernandez – Fraud, resisting arrest.
Sarak Perez – Public intoxication.
Darius Stewart – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Jerica Sandles – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
