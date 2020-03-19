Huntsville Police Department

March 18 – Day Shift

130 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a building.

737 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

130 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

230 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

624 11th St. – Theft.

889 IH 45 S. – Stolen vehicle.

309 Geneva Rd. – Criminal mischief.

220 Crosstimbers Dr. – Domestic.

March 18 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 18

Wesley Grove Rd. E./SH 30 – Criminal mischief.

3685 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

122 Round Prairie Rd. – Credit card abuse.

48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.

Pinecrest Dr./FM 980 – Animal complaint.

1017 FM 247 – Suspicious person.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

2353 US 190 – Theft.

59 Ranchview Dr. – Residential fire.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1295 US 190 – Missing person.

Walker County Jail docket

March 18

Dustin Chapman – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

James McAdams Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Michael Zingrebe – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Ezekiel Tyson III – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

March 19

Kenneth Snider – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Tucker – DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

 

