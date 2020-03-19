Huntsville Police Department
March 18 – Day Shift
130 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a building.
737 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
130 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
230 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
624 11th St. – Theft.
889 IH 45 S. – Stolen vehicle.
309 Geneva Rd. – Criminal mischief.
220 Crosstimbers Dr. – Domestic.
March 18 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 18
Wesley Grove Rd. E./SH 30 – Criminal mischief.
3685 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
122 Round Prairie Rd. – Credit card abuse.
48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.
Pinecrest Dr./FM 980 – Animal complaint.
1017 FM 247 – Suspicious person.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
2353 US 190 – Theft.
59 Ranchview Dr. – Residential fire.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1295 US 190 – Missing person.
Walker County Jail docket
March 18
Dustin Chapman – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
James McAdams Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Michael Zingrebe – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Ezekiel Tyson III – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
March 19
Kenneth Snider – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon Tucker – DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.