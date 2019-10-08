Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 7 – Day Shift
1546 11th St. – Forgery.
431 US 190 – Assault.
Oct. 7 – Night Shift
1720 11th St. – Theft.
1504 Windwood Dr. – Criminal mischief.
1000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
102 Ross St. – Domestic.
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 7
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
9 McFaddin Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.
179 Echo Ln. – Harassment.
22 Mossback St. – Disturbance.
118 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Assault.
42 Obaya Ln. – Criminal trespass.
3925 SG 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
90 FM 2693 – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 7
Stoney Granville – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Steven Gariffo – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Trinity County).
Jacob Benson – Attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Emilio Gonzalez – Display of a fictitious license plate, (2 counts) fraud, theft of mail information.
Wyatt Watson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Heath Bumpous – Aggravated robbery (Trinity County).
Oct. 8
Stacey Scott – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Dallas County).
Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.
