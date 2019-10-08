Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 7 – Day Shift

1546 11th St. – Forgery.

431 US 190 – Assault.

Oct. 7 – Night Shift

1720 11th St. – Theft.

1504 Windwood Dr. – Criminal mischief.

1000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

102 Ross St. – Domestic.

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 7

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

9 McFaddin Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.

179 Echo Ln. – Harassment.

22 Mossback St. – Disturbance.

118 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Assault.

42 Obaya Ln. – Criminal trespass.

3925 SG 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

90 FM 2693 – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 7

Stoney Granville – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Steven Gariffo – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Trinity County).

Jacob Benson – Attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Emilio Gonzalez – Display of a fictitious license plate, (2 counts) fraud, theft of mail information.

Wyatt Watson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Heath Bumpous – Aggravated robbery (Trinity County).

Oct. 8

Stacey Scott – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Dallas County).

Massa Giddens – Public intoxication.

