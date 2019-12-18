Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 17 – Day Shift

14 20th St. – Theft.

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

2521 Crosstimbers Dr. – Animal abuse.

195 Johnson Rd. – Assault.

3205 Elks Dr. – Burglary of a residence.

Dec. 17 – Night Shift

518 Evergreen Dr. – Domestic.

114 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

1548 11th St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 17

65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal trespass.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Animal complaint.

85 John Kay Rd. – Forgery.

1 West Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

FM 980/Edgewood Rd. – Animal complaint.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

862 FM 980 – Residential fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 17

Christina Thomas – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Joshua Hill – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Yrene Castoreno – DWI.

Simpah Tijani – Assault causing bodily injury.

Dec. 18

Kelsi Koontz – Public intoxication.

Cody Land – Public intoxication.

Regan Inglis – Public intoxication.

