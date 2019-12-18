Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 17 – Day Shift
14 20th St. – Theft.
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
2521 Crosstimbers Dr. – Animal abuse.
195 Johnson Rd. – Assault.
3205 Elks Dr. – Burglary of a residence.
Dec. 17 – Night Shift
518 Evergreen Dr. – Domestic.
114 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
1548 11th St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 17
65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal trespass.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Animal complaint.
85 John Kay Rd. – Forgery.
1 West Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
FM 980/Edgewood Rd. – Animal complaint.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
862 FM 980 – Residential fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 17
Christina Thomas – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Joshua Hill – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Yrene Castoreno – DWI.
Simpah Tijani – Assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 18
Kelsi Koontz – Public intoxication.
Cody Land – Public intoxication.
Regan Inglis – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.