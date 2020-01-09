Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 8 – Day Shift

2712 Chimney Rock – Criminal mischief.

1002 Broadmoor Dr. – Theft.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

118 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Aggravated assault.

7160 SH 75 – Threat.

1900 block Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

Jan. 8 – Night Shift

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

920 Ave. C – Criminal mischief.

811 Hickory Dr. – Threat.

29 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 8

1576 IH 45 N. – Theft.

4 Flynt Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

538 FM 1791 – Theft.

3 Broad Leaf Ln. – Animal bite.

222 Pinedale Rd. – Theft.

435 Old Chapel Rd. – Harassment.

115 Pat Kelly Rd. – Disturbance.

39 White Oak Dr. – Domestic.

2 Harmon Creek Dr. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 8

Breanna Vergin – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Edward Shephard – Public intoxication.

Phylicia Farris – Falsification of a drug test, hold over.

William Abel – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Monjaras Sr. – Criminal trespass, driving with an invalid license.

Jan. 9

Calvin Dickey – (3rd or more) DWI.

Jarrod Sanders – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Charles Gilbert Jr. – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, criminal nonsupport.

Reymundo Salas Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving with invalid license.

