Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 8 – Day Shift
2712 Chimney Rock – Criminal mischief.
1002 Broadmoor Dr. – Theft.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
118 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Aggravated assault.
7160 SH 75 – Threat.
1900 block Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
Jan. 8 – Night Shift
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
920 Ave. C – Criminal mischief.
811 Hickory Dr. – Threat.
29 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 8
1576 IH 45 N. – Theft.
4 Flynt Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
538 FM 1791 – Theft.
3 Broad Leaf Ln. – Animal bite.
222 Pinedale Rd. – Theft.
435 Old Chapel Rd. – Harassment.
115 Pat Kelly Rd. – Disturbance.
39 White Oak Dr. – Domestic.
2 Harmon Creek Dr. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 8
Breanna Vergin – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Edward Shephard – Public intoxication.
Phylicia Farris – Falsification of a drug test, hold over.
William Abel – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Monjaras Sr. – Criminal trespass, driving with an invalid license.
Jan. 9
Calvin Dickey – (3rd or more) DWI.
Jarrod Sanders – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Charles Gilbert Jr. – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, criminal nonsupport.
Reymundo Salas Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving with invalid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.