Huntsville Police Department

March 12

774 SH 19 — Criminal mischief.

816 Avenue C — Assault.

1019 12th Street — Forgery.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

3773 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.

148 IH 45 S. — Vehicle burglary.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

1721 11th Street — Assisting other agency.

1608 SH 75 — Assault.

March 13

1235 Josey St. — Burglary.

241 Evergreen Dr. — Domestic dispute.

FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

7300 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.

486 SH 75 — Assault.

March 14

122 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.

7152 SH 75 S. — Aggravated assault.

1220 11th Street — Found property.

2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 12

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

FM 1696 E/ IH 45 N. — Theft.

3895 SH 30 W. — Burglary.

90 Young Rd. — Theft.

1600 Persimmon Dr. — Disturbance.

March 13

15 Wren Dr. — Disturbance.

137 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Criminal trespass.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary.

11 Oxbow Ln. — Domestic dispute.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2615 El Toro — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1235 Josey St. — Theft.

241 Evergreen Dr. — Domestic dispute.

9 Andrew St. — Domestic dispute.

400 MLK Jr. Blvd. — Disturbance.

39 Hidden Creek Dr. — Burglary.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Theft.

Thomas Lake Rd./ Nita Dr. — Fire.

SH 150 E./ Family Ln. — Major auto wreck.

1456 Southwood Dr. — Outside fire.

March 14

25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 12

Jose M. Cuellar — Aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Tamara L. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).

Kenneth A. Maxwell — Criminal mischief, public intoxication.

Humberto Avila — Harassment of public servant (bond revocation)

Angela A. Espinoza — Possession of marijuana.

Castein A. Corley — Engaging in organized activity, burglary of a habitation.

Frederick R. Stanford — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Cory N. Wistinghause — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

James C. Smith — DWI.

Twawanna Oliphant — DWI.

Chanee B. Brisco — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

March 13

Immanuel Jones — Possession of marijuana.

Jesus Guerrero — Possession of marijuana.

Stephanie G. Oliver — DWI.

Robert J. Washington — Theft, Building burglary, evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity.

Darius D. Randle — Building burglary (2 counts), theft, evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana.

Mya C. Williams — Theft.

Tramell A. Mahone — Theft.

March 14

Eduardo S. Wvalle — DWI.

Isaac K. Ashley — Building burglary.

Joshua E. Chatham — Building burglary, habitation burglary.

Eric L. Thomas — Possession of marijuana, obstruction or retaliation, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. 

