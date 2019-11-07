Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 6 – Day Shift
1511 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic dispute.
148 IH 45 S. – Found property.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Assault.
Old Houston Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 30 W./Westridge Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
955 US 190 – Harassment.
200 block IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 6 – Night Shift
3425 SH 30 W. – Criminal mischief.
193 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
Ave. C/SH 30 E. – Evading.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 6
1936 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Harassment.
SH 19/Julia Justice Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
50 Harold Cir. – Civil dispute.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
300 FM 3478 – Found property.
50 Harold Cir. – Domestic.
Stewart Rd./FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Animal abuse.
Geneva Rd./US 190 E. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.
2211 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.
US 190/FM 405 – Minor vehicle wreck.
18 Gold Leaf Ln. – Animal bite.
FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Public intoxication.
3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
7 Kalyn Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
1 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 980/Armadillo Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 6
Gilbert Lopez Florez – (3rd or more) DWI.
Marcus Pereda – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Antoine Benson – Engaging in organized crime.
James Jackson Jr. – Hold over.
Rex Lloyd – Obstruction, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Satti Hearne – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Milton Franklin – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Joseph Ortega – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Drew Arnold – Public intoxication.
Joseph Rodriguez – Public intoxication.
Nov. 7
Kenneth Rivers – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence.
