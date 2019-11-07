Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 6 – Day Shift

1511 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic dispute.

148 IH 45 S. – Found property.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Assault.

Old Houston Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 30 W./Westridge Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

955 US 190 – Harassment.

200 block IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 6 – Night Shift

3425 SH 30 W. – Criminal mischief.

193 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

Ave. C/SH 30 E. – Evading.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 6

1936 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Harassment.

SH 19/Julia Justice Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

50 Harold Cir. – Civil dispute.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

300 FM 3478 – Found property.

50 Harold Cir. – Domestic.

Stewart Rd./FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Animal abuse.

Geneva Rd./US 190 E. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.

2211 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.

US 190/FM 405 – Minor vehicle wreck.

18 Gold Leaf Ln. – Animal bite.

FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Public intoxication.

3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

7 Kalyn Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

1 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 980/Armadillo Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 6

Gilbert Lopez Florez – (3rd or more) DWI.

Marcus Pereda – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Antoine Benson – Engaging in organized crime.

James Jackson Jr. – Hold over.

Rex Lloyd – Obstruction, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Satti Hearne – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Milton Franklin – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Joseph Ortega – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Drew Arnold – Public intoxication.

Joseph Rodriguez – Public intoxication.

Nov. 7

Kenneth Rivers – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence.

