Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 19 – Day Shift
115 Financial Plaza – Theft.
2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1440 Brazos Dr. – Theft.
Sendero Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 19 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
111 IH 45 S. – Theft.
224 SH 75 N. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 19
630 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
655 FM 2821 W. – Terroristic threat.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Civil dispute.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.
9100 SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
416 Wire Rd. – Theft.
1862 US 190 – Theft.
21 Archie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
639 SH 75 N. – Fight in progress.
500 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 19
Joseph Meadors – Interfering with public duties.
Julian Baez Toscano – Deadly conduct.
Cesar Garcia – Deadly conduct.
Lyn Heuring – DWI.
Nicole Murray – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), (2 counts) fraud.
Dec. 20
Kristian Ares – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Chelsey Phares – Burglary of a building, public intoxication.
Zachary Wall – Public intoxication.
