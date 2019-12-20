Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 19 – Day Shift

115 Financial Plaza – Theft.

2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1440 Brazos Dr. – Theft.

Sendero Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 19 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

111 IH 45 S. – Theft.

224 SH 75 N. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 19

630 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.

655 FM 2821 W. – Terroristic threat.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Civil dispute.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Disturbance.

9100 SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

416 Wire Rd. – Theft.

1862 US 190 – Theft.

21 Archie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

639 SH 75 N. – Fight in progress.

500 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 19

Joseph Meadors – Interfering with public duties.

Julian Baez Toscano – Deadly conduct.

Cesar Garcia – Deadly conduct.

Lyn Heuring – DWI.

Nicole Murray – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), (2 counts) fraud.

Dec. 20

Kristian Ares – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Chelsey Phares – Burglary of a building, public intoxication.

Zachary Wall – Public intoxication.

