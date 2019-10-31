Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 30 – Day Shift

1410 Nottingham Dr. – Theft.

1324 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

350 SH 75 N. – Assault.

141 IH 45 S. – Assault.

IH 45 N./SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

245 IH 45 – Theft.

3600 block Montgomery Rd. – Drugs.

515 FM 2821 – Drugs.

Oct. 30 – Night Shift

1548 11th St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 30

45 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.

6 Hardy Gin Rd. – Harassment.

21 Teel Rd. – Domestic.

1902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

21 Bird Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence in progress.

1000 US 190 – Drugs.

Wood Farm Rd./McGilberry Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

31 Pine St. – Unattended death.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 30

Spencer Davis – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Clayton Miller – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Terron Gambrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Valencia Crooks – Public intoxication.

Wendell Rodgers – Criminal trespass.

Dameon Walker – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Courtney Elliot – Failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information, display of fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 31

Virginia Wilson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Gilbert Ashford – DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

