Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 30 – Day Shift
1410 Nottingham Dr. – Theft.
1324 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
350 SH 75 N. – Assault.
141 IH 45 S. – Assault.
IH 45 N./SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
245 IH 45 – Theft.
3600 block Montgomery Rd. – Drugs.
515 FM 2821 – Drugs.
Oct. 30 – Night Shift
1548 11th St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 30
45 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.
6 Hardy Gin Rd. – Harassment.
21 Teel Rd. – Domestic.
1902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
21 Bird Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence in progress.
1000 US 190 – Drugs.
Wood Farm Rd./McGilberry Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
31 Pine St. – Unattended death.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 30
Spencer Davis – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Clayton Miller – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Terron Gambrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Valencia Crooks – Public intoxication.
Wendell Rodgers – Criminal trespass.
Dameon Walker – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Courtney Elliot – Failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information, display of fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 31
Virginia Wilson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Gilbert Ashford – DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.