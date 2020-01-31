Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 30 – Day Shift
115 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.
Jan. 30 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3307 Powell Rd. – Stalking.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Stabbing.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 30
1188 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
27 Calvary Rd. – Terroristic threat.
42 Cauthen Dr. – Animal complaint.
88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 30
Aaron Holbrook – Expired registration, failure to appear, theft of property (>=$150k<$330k).
Janna Jacob – Theft of property (>=$150k<$330k).
Elizabeth Walker – Public intoxication.
Spence Shaffer – (3 counts) manslaughter, (2 counts) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jan. 31
Angla Camble – Possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g).
Belinda Wilbanks – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Massa Giddens – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Sheldon Cleveland – DWI.
