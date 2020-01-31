Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 30 – Day Shift

115 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.

Jan. 30 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3307 Powell Rd. – Stalking.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Stabbing.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 30

1188 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

27 Calvary Rd. – Terroristic threat.

42 Cauthen Dr. – Animal complaint.

88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 30

Aaron Holbrook – Expired registration, failure to appear, theft of property (>=$150k<$330k).

Janna Jacob – Theft of property (>=$150k<$330k).

Elizabeth Walker – Public intoxication.

Spence Shaffer – (3 counts) manslaughter, (2 counts) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jan. 31

Angla Camble – Possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g).

Belinda Wilbanks – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Massa Giddens – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Sheldon Cleveland – DWI.

 

Tags