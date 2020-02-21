Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 20 – Day Shift

906 Ave. J – Domestic.

434 University Ave. – Assault.

Feb. 20 – Night Shift

SH 30/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

263 IH 45 S. – Found property.

1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3307 Powell Rd. – Domestic.

600 Hayman Rd. – Unattended death.

1548 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 20

21 Gatlin Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.

2506 IH 45 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

1297 FM 247 – Burglary.

284 Horace Smith Rd. – Animal complaint.

200 SH 150 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

136 FM 2693 – Suspicious vehicle.

270 Dogwood Ln. – Animal complaint.

23 Sandra Dr. – Disturbance.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

49 Palisade Cir. – Disturbance.

FM 1374/Bowden Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1111 Front St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 20

Christopher Cooper – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Eric Thomas – Harassment.

Gavin McCoy – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

James Burns Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

