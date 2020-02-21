Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 20 – Day Shift
906 Ave. J – Domestic.
434 University Ave. – Assault.
Feb. 20 – Night Shift
SH 30/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
263 IH 45 S. – Found property.
1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3307 Powell Rd. – Domestic.
600 Hayman Rd. – Unattended death.
1548 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 20
21 Gatlin Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
2506 IH 45 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
1297 FM 247 – Burglary.
284 Horace Smith Rd. – Animal complaint.
200 SH 150 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
136 FM 2693 – Suspicious vehicle.
270 Dogwood Ln. – Animal complaint.
23 Sandra Dr. – Disturbance.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
49 Palisade Cir. – Disturbance.
FM 1374/Bowden Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1111 Front St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 20
Christopher Cooper – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Eric Thomas – Harassment.
Gavin McCoy – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
James Burns Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
