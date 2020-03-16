Huntsville Police Department
March 13 – Day Shift
2615 El Toro Rd. – Assault.
Allen Rd./SH 30 E. – Failure to stop and give information.
March 13 – Night Shift
1200 Cresthill Dr. – Sexual assault.
1608 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
March 14 – Day Shift
1123 US 190 – Burglary.
1000 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
620 Hickory Dr. – Criminal mischief.
March 14 – Night Shift
Ave. M/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2 Financial Plaza – Criminal mischief.
March 15 – Day Shift
1324 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1450 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
March 15 – Night Shift
263 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 13
IH 45 N./FM 2989 – Theft.
14 Hall Rd. – Domestic.
5246 FM 1374 – Burglary.
114 Old Chapel Rd. – Theft.
78 Young Rd. – Domestic.
117 Magnolia Ln. – Assault.
Morris Ln./SH 19 – Shots heard.
March 14
FM 1374/Stewart Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
5980 FM 1374 – Stolen vehicle.
595 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.
17 Michael St. – Domestic.
FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Assault.
94 Pine Ridge Ln. – Suspicious person.
1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.
10 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Loud noise.
37 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
March 15
FM 247/Little Thichket Est. – Suspicious vehicle.
1400 US 190 – Found property.
56 Main Ave. – Animal complaint.
151 Mt. Zion Rd. – Criminal mischief.
42 Walker Trail – Criminal trespass.
SH 30/Hoke 1 Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
14 North Fork Ln. – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
March 13
Jimmy Martinez – Failure to identify a fugitive.
Cory Wistinghause – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), driving with an invalid license.
Jennifer Lucas – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Michael Idlebird – Parole and Pardon Board violation (Santa Fe, NM).
Andrae Houston – Public intoxication.
Zachary Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Asia Bailey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a dangerous drug.
March 14
William Levelle – DWI, tampering with physical evidence.
Randall Scheiding – Criminal trespass.
Ricky Grix – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), driving with an invalid license.
Anthony Bryant – Resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Luke – Assault by threat.
Victor Patrick – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
March 15
Davonte Howard – Criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).
Charles Isbell – Public intoxication.
Jaiden Stewart – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brandon Bryant – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) public intoxication, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt, no driver’s license.
March 16
Juan Hernandez – (3rd or more) DWI.
William Ferguson – Theft of a firearm.
