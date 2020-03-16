Huntsville Police Department

March 13 – Day Shift

2615 El Toro Rd. – Assault.

Allen Rd./SH 30 E. – Failure to stop and give information.

March 13 – Night Shift

1200 Cresthill Dr. – Sexual assault.

1608 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

March 14 – Day Shift

1123 US 190 – Burglary.

1000 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

620 Hickory Dr. – Criminal mischief.

March 14 – Night Shift

Ave. M/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2 Financial Plaza – Criminal mischief.

March 15 – Day Shift

1324 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1450 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

March 15 – Night Shift

263 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 13

IH 45 N./FM 2989 – Theft.

14 Hall Rd. – Domestic.

5246 FM 1374 – Burglary.

114 Old Chapel Rd. – Theft.

78 Young Rd. – Domestic.

117 Magnolia Ln. – Assault.

Morris Ln./SH 19 – Shots heard.

March 14

FM 1374/Stewart Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

5980 FM 1374 – Stolen vehicle.

595 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.

17 Michael St. – Domestic.

FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Assault.

94 Pine Ridge Ln. – Suspicious person.

1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.

10 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Loud noise.

37 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

March 15

FM 247/Little Thichket Est. – Suspicious vehicle.

1400 US 190 – Found property.

56 Main Ave. – Animal complaint.

151 Mt. Zion Rd. – Criminal mischief.

42 Walker Trail – Criminal trespass.

SH 30/Hoke 1 Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

14 North Fork Ln. – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

March 13

Jimmy Martinez – Failure to identify a fugitive.

Cory Wistinghause – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), driving with an invalid license.

Jennifer Lucas – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Michael Idlebird – Parole and Pardon Board violation (Santa Fe, NM).

Andrae Houston – Public intoxication.

Zachary Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Asia Bailey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a dangerous drug.

March 14

William Levelle – DWI, tampering with physical evidence.

Randall Scheiding – Criminal trespass.

Ricky Grix – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), driving with an invalid license.

Anthony Bryant – Resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Luke – Assault by threat.

Victor Patrick – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

March 15

Davonte Howard – Criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).

Charles Isbell – Public intoxication.

Jaiden Stewart – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brandon Bryant – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) public intoxication, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt, no driver’s license.

March 16

Juan Hernandez – (3rd or more) DWI.

William Ferguson – Theft of a firearm.

