Huntsville Police Department

March 16 – Day Shift

909 University Ave. – Criminal mischief.

1307 Mesquite Rd. – Criminal mischief.

135 Josey St. – Theft.

March 16 – Night Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Theft.

100 block IH 45 S. – Domestic.

300 Broadmoor Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 16

FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Stolen vehicle.

SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

45 Arizona Ln. – Animal bite.

355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

64 Willey Rd. – Loud noise.

8 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.

1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

31 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Residential fire.

Walker County Jail docket

March 16

Gene Harrell – Falsification of a drug test.

Ricardo Saldivar – (2nd) DWI.

Guy Striger – DWI.

Daneysja Morning – Selling alcohol to minors.

Zachary Barnhart – Resisting arrest.

Alexis Alexander – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Keithon Cole – Evading arrest, no valid driver’s license, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.

Christine Onyechi – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.

