Huntsville Police Department
March 16 – Day Shift
909 University Ave. – Criminal mischief.
1307 Mesquite Rd. – Criminal mischief.
135 Josey St. – Theft.
March 16 – Night Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Theft.
100 block IH 45 S. – Domestic.
300 Broadmoor Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 16
FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Stolen vehicle.
SH 30/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
45 Arizona Ln. – Animal bite.
355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
64 Willey Rd. – Loud noise.
8 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.
1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
31 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Residential fire.
Walker County Jail docket
March 16
Gene Harrell – Falsification of a drug test.
Ricardo Saldivar – (2nd) DWI.
Guy Striger – DWI.
Daneysja Morning – Selling alcohol to minors.
Zachary Barnhart – Resisting arrest.
Alexis Alexander – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Keithon Cole – Evading arrest, no valid driver’s license, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.
Christine Onyechi – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.
