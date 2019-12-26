Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 23 – Day Shift

1023 21st St. – Theft.

1300 Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.

7200 SH 75 – Failure to stop and give information.

169 IH 45 – Aggravated assault.

259 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

900 MLK Dr. – Assault.

1511 Dogwood Dr. – Attempted suicide.

Dec. 23 – Night Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

224 SH 75 N. – Commercial burglary.

1020 MLK Dr. – Commercial burglary.

Dec. 24 – Day Shift

2445 Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.

1200 11th St. – Found property.

200 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

600 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 24 – Night Shift

639 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

Dec. 25 – Day Shift

918 MLK Dr. – Domestic.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.

2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

236 Wanza Rd. – Criminal mischief.

Dec. 25 – Night Shift

320 US 190 E. – Domestic.

7600 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.

2201 Hill St. – Unattended death.

2628 Miliam St. – Assault.

Oakwood Ct./Brookside Dr. – Assault.

