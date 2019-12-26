Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 23 – Day Shift
1023 21st St. – Theft.
1300 Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.
7200 SH 75 – Failure to stop and give information.
169 IH 45 – Aggravated assault.
259 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
900 MLK Dr. – Assault.
1511 Dogwood Dr. – Attempted suicide.
Dec. 23 – Night Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
224 SH 75 N. – Commercial burglary.
1020 MLK Dr. – Commercial burglary.
Dec. 24 – Day Shift
2445 Montgomery Rd. – Aggravated assault.
1200 11th St. – Found property.
200 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
600 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 24 – Night Shift
639 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
Dec. 25 – Day Shift
918 MLK Dr. – Domestic.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.
2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
236 Wanza Rd. – Criminal mischief.
Dec. 25 – Night Shift
320 US 190 E. – Domestic.
7600 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.
2201 Hill St. – Unattended death.
2628 Miliam St. – Assault.
Oakwood Ct./Brookside Dr. – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 23
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 23
No reports provided.
