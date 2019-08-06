Huntsville Police Department

August 5 – Day Shift

1857 SH 30 E. – Theft.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic dispute.

517 11th St. – Theft.

106 Preston Lane – Theft.

August 5 – Night Shift

500 IH 45 S. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 5

600 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.

63 Langley Rd. – Civil dispute.

49 Gazebo St. – Theft.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

8 Edgewood Rd. – Harassment.

3196 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

148 Lee Hightower Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.

Walker County Jail docket

August 5

Spencer Neighbors – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Quanicia Broussard – Passenger not secured by seatbelt, failure to appear.

William Stavinoha – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Kevin Mainer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration.

