Huntsville Police Department
August 5 – Day Shift
1857 SH 30 E. – Theft.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic dispute.
517 11th St. – Theft.
106 Preston Lane – Theft.
August 5 – Night Shift
500 IH 45 S. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 5
600 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.
63 Langley Rd. – Civil dispute.
49 Gazebo St. – Theft.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
8 Edgewood Rd. – Harassment.
3196 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
148 Lee Hightower Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.
Walker County Jail docket
August 5
Spencer Neighbors – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Quanicia Broussard – Passenger not secured by seatbelt, failure to appear.
William Stavinoha – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Kevin Mainer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration.
