Huntsville Police Department

August 7 – Day Shift

1500 11th St. – Credit card abuse.

August 7 – Night Shift

2601 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

34 Howard Cir. – Domestic.

223 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Leigh Anne St. – Unattended death.

SH 75 S./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 7

FM 2793/Vela Rd. – Lost property.

255 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Domestic.

215 FM 3474 – Harassment.

500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

8 Hoe Novak Rd. – Terroristic threat.

39 Mossback St. – Suspicious person.

37 Mossback St. – Public intoxication.

FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

58 Ross McBride Ln. – Lost property.

Grant Colony Cemetery Rd./US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/Joe Novak Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

21 Palisade Cir. – Domestic.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Criminal mischief.

IH 45 S./11th St. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

August 7

Joseph Tyler – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Anthony Hill – Assault of family/house member impeding breathing.

Riley Davidson – Animal left in vehicle.

Bobby Dorman – Driving with invalid license, brake lights out.

Arthur Guerrero – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Benjamin Youngbird – Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (<=2oz), public intoxication, failure to appear.

August 8

Cindey Young – Failure to present proof of insurance.

Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.

Tyree Swindell III – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g) (Montgomery County).

Phillip Riley – Permitting unlicensed driver to drive.

Yolanda Parker – Criminal trespass, evading arrest.

