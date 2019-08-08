Huntsville Police Department
August 7 – Day Shift
1500 11th St. – Credit card abuse.
August 7 – Night Shift
2601 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
34 Howard Cir. – Domestic.
223 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Leigh Anne St. – Unattended death.
SH 75 S./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 7
FM 2793/Vela Rd. – Lost property.
255 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Domestic.
215 FM 3474 – Harassment.
500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
8 Hoe Novak Rd. – Terroristic threat.
39 Mossback St. – Suspicious person.
37 Mossback St. – Public intoxication.
FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
58 Ross McBride Ln. – Lost property.
Grant Colony Cemetery Rd./US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/Joe Novak Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
21 Palisade Cir. – Domestic.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Criminal mischief.
IH 45 S./11th St. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
August 7
Joseph Tyler – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Anthony Hill – Assault of family/house member impeding breathing.
Riley Davidson – Animal left in vehicle.
Bobby Dorman – Driving with invalid license, brake lights out.
Arthur Guerrero – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Benjamin Youngbird – Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (<=2oz), public intoxication, failure to appear.
August 8
Cindey Young – Failure to present proof of insurance.
Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.
Tyree Swindell III – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g) (Montgomery County).
Phillip Riley – Permitting unlicensed driver to drive.
Yolanda Parker – Criminal trespass, evading arrest.
