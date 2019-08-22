Huntsville Police Department
August 21 – Day Shift
No reports provided.
August 21 – Night Shift
No reports provided.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 21
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
August 21
Christopher Bristol – Failure to identify fugitive.
Arthur Portillo – Criminal nonsupport.
Dustin Jackson – Speeding, assault by offensive contact.
Grayson Leonard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
William Bowlin – (3rd or more) DWI.
Robert Devrow – Aggravated assault, hold over.
John Hill – (3rd or more) DWI.
Jeremaine Hudson – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.
Jason Burditt – Criminal nonsupport.
Mario Ruiz – Sexual abuse of a child, hold over.
Eugene Kelley Jr. – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Ricky Crisp – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Damon Sparks – Credit card abuse.
Taylor Preston – (2 counts) failure to appear, failure to identify fugitive, (2 counts) no valid driver’s license, failure to present proof of insurance, speeding in a school zone.
August 22
Scheharazard Reece – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance Mack – Public intoxication.
Jennifer Graves – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.