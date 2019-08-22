Huntsville Police Department

August 21 – Day Shift

No reports provided.

August 21 – Night Shift

No reports provided.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 21

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

August 21

Christopher Bristol – Failure to identify fugitive.

Arthur Portillo – Criminal nonsupport.

Dustin Jackson – Speeding, assault by offensive contact.

Grayson Leonard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

William Bowlin – (3rd or more) DWI.

Robert Devrow – Aggravated assault, hold over.

John Hill – (3rd or more) DWI.

Jeremaine Hudson – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.

Jason Burditt – Criminal nonsupport.

Mario Ruiz – Sexual abuse of a child, hold over.

Eugene Kelley Jr. – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Ricky Crisp – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Damon Sparks – Credit card abuse.

Taylor Preston – (2 counts) failure to appear, failure to identify fugitive, (2 counts) no valid driver’s license, failure to present proof of insurance, speeding in a school zone.

August 22

Scheharazard Reece – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrance Mack – Public intoxication.

Jennifer Graves – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Tags