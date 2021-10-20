Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 18

1235 Josey St. — Residential burglary.

151 Briarwood Dr. — Residential burglary.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

100 blk. Varsity Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

100 Westberry Ct. — Harassment.

3190 SH-30 W. — Assisting other agency.

Oct. 19

3403 Elks Dr. — Welfare concern.

IH 45 N / SH 30 W. — Major auto wreck.

142 IH 45 S. — Theft.

FM 1791 N / IH 45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

3403 Elks Dr. — Assault.

149 Varsity Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

33 SH 75 N. — Forgery.

620 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 18

151 Grand View — Criminal trespass.

5 FM 1696 W. — Residential burglary.

3925 SH-30 W. — Assault.

154 FS Rd. 233 — Theft.

64 Oates Brothers Rd. — Theft.

3202 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

Oct. 19

46 FM 1696 W. — Credit card abuse.

112 Love Lp. — Terroristic threat.

IH-45 S./ FM 1375 W. — Stolen vehicle.

500 FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 18

Alicia N. Kilgore — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Richard L. Schulze Jr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Morgan M. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

David Walton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Steven D. Whitehead — Possession of a controlled substance.

Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jarmar G. Brooks — Evading arrest with vehicle.

John E. Murphy — Assault of family/ household member, violation of bond/ protective order. Justin D. Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley E. McCray — Possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Domenzain-Cabellero — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, money laundering.

Oct. 19

Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest.

Ashlynn Greco — Theft of property (Montgomery County).

Roberto Molina Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence). 

