Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 18
1235 Josey St. — Residential burglary.
151 Briarwood Dr. — Residential burglary.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
100 blk. Varsity Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
100 Westberry Ct. — Harassment.
3190 SH-30 W. — Assisting other agency.
Oct. 19
3403 Elks Dr. — Welfare concern.
IH 45 N / SH 30 W. — Major auto wreck.
142 IH 45 S. — Theft.
FM 1791 N / IH 45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
3403 Elks Dr. — Assault.
149 Varsity Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
33 SH 75 N. — Forgery.
620 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 18
151 Grand View — Criminal trespass.
5 FM 1696 W. — Residential burglary.
3925 SH-30 W. — Assault.
154 FS Rd. 233 — Theft.
64 Oates Brothers Rd. — Theft.
3202 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
Oct. 19
46 FM 1696 W. — Credit card abuse.
112 Love Lp. — Terroristic threat.
IH-45 S./ FM 1375 W. — Stolen vehicle.
500 FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 18
Alicia N. Kilgore — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Richard L. Schulze Jr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Morgan M. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
David Walton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Steven D. Whitehead — Possession of a controlled substance.
Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jarmar G. Brooks — Evading arrest with vehicle.
John E. Murphy — Assault of family/ household member, violation of bond/ protective order. Justin D. Wyatt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley E. McCray — Possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Domenzain-Cabellero — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, money laundering.
Oct. 19
Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest.
Ashlynn Greco — Theft of property (Montgomery County).
Roberto Molina Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
