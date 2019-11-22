Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 21 – Day Shift
Montgomery Rd./IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
1229 Ave. J – Found property.
506 13th St. – Identity theft.
Nov. 21 – Night Shift
1010 8th St. – Runaway.
SH 30/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.
4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
1819 Ave. O – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 21
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
44 John and Doris Dr. – Suspicious person.
US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
174 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
3205 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
12 Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 21
Damian Archie – DWI.
Mike Farfan-Silva – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<=4g>200g), possession of a prohibited substance, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Bryan Pond – DWI.
John McAdams III – Burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>1g).
Deoundrei Davis – Burglary of a habitation.
Gregory Fontenot – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22
Brodrick Hadnot – Loud noise.
Michael Gray – Public intoxication.
Jennifer Williams – DWI.
Brandon Helm – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.