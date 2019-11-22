Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 21 – Day Shift

Montgomery Rd./IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

1229 Ave. J – Found property.

506 13th St. – Identity theft.

Nov. 21 – Night Shift

1010 8th St. – Runaway.

SH 30/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.

4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

1819 Ave. O – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 21

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

44 John and Doris Dr. – Suspicious person.

US 190/FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

174 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

3205 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

12 Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 21

Damian Archie – DWI.

Mike Farfan-Silva – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<=4g>200g), possession of a prohibited substance, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Bryan Pond – DWI.

John McAdams III – Burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>1g).

Deoundrei Davis – Burglary of a habitation.

Gregory Fontenot – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 22

Brodrick Hadnot – Loud noise.

Michael Gray – Public intoxication.

Jennifer Williams – DWI.

Brandon Helm – Public intoxication.

