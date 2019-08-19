Huntsville Police Department
August 15 – Day Shift
399 Julia Ave. – Theft of a firearm.
August 15 – Night Shift
SH 30/Financial Plaza – Minor vehicle wreck.
207 IH 45 S. – Theft.
9th St./MLK Dr. – Domestic.
SH 30/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.
522 Bowers Blvd. – Family violence.
August 16 – Day Shift
3000 Paul Knox Rd. – Unattended death.
2601 11th St. – Theft.
207 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
August 16 – Night Shift
No reports.
August 17 – Day Shift
2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.
2628 Milam St. – Theft.
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
August 17 – Night Shift
123 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
IH 45 S./Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.
August 18 – Day Shift
FM 2821/FM 247 – Major vehicle wreck.
310 Lake Rd. – Theft.
512 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.
August 18 – Night Shift
90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Domestic.
1200 14th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
2032 11th St. – Found property.
1200 11th St. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 16
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
August 16
No reports provided.
