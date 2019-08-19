Huntsville Police Department

August 15 – Day Shift

399 Julia Ave. – Theft of a firearm.

August 15 – Night Shift

SH 30/Financial Plaza – Minor vehicle wreck.

207 IH 45 S. – Theft.

9th St./MLK Dr. – Domestic.

SH 30/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.

522 Bowers Blvd. – Family violence.

August 16 – Day Shift

3000 Paul Knox Rd. – Unattended death.

2601 11th St. – Theft.

207 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

August 16 – Night Shift

No reports.

August 17 – Day Shift

2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.

2628 Milam St. – Theft.

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

August 17 – Night Shift

123 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

IH 45 S./Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.

August 18 – Day Shift

FM 2821/FM 247 – Major vehicle wreck.

310 Lake Rd. – Theft.

512 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.

August 18 – Night Shift

90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Domestic.

1200 14th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

2032 11th St. – Found property.

1200 11th St. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 16

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

August 16

No reports provided.

