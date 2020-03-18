Huntsville Police Department
March 17 – Day Shift
1421 19th St. – Criminal mischief.
700 Old Colony Rd. – Evading arrest.
PR 40/SH 75 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
149 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
March 17 – Night Shift
800 Sprott Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
281 IH 45 – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 17
24 Lake Falls Ln. – Domestic.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
414 SH 30 E. – Evading.
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
146 Wire Road Loop – Terroristic threat.
SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
925 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal trespass.
17 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.
138 Wire Road Loop – Suspicious person.
2272 US 190 – Theft.
900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
3012 Manor Ln. – Civil dispute.
FM 980/Lakeland Rd. – Criminal trespass.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
204 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/FM 2296 – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
March 17
Vanetta Custer – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Megan Martinez – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Edwin Gotte – Public intoxication.
Christa Caldera – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).
Juan De Luna – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<200g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
March 18
Paige Andrews – Public intoxication.
Celeste Perez – Public intoxication.
Madison Alderman – Public intoxication.
Kevin Matias – (2 counts) aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rodney Scott – Public intoxication.
