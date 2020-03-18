Huntsville Police Department

March 17 – Day Shift

1421 19th St. – Criminal mischief.

700 Old Colony Rd. – Evading arrest.

PR 40/SH 75 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

149 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

March 17 – Night Shift

800 Sprott Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

281 IH 45 – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 17

24 Lake Falls Ln. – Domestic.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

414 SH 30 E. – Evading.

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

146 Wire Road Loop – Terroristic threat.

SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

925 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal trespass.

17 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.

138 Wire Road Loop – Suspicious person.

2272 US 190 – Theft.

900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

3012 Manor Ln. – Civil dispute.

FM 980/Lakeland Rd. – Criminal trespass.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

204 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/FM 2296 – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

March 17

Vanetta Custer – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Megan Martinez – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Edwin Gotte – Public intoxication.

Christa Caldera – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).

Juan De Luna – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<200g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

March 18

Paige Andrews – Public intoxication.

Celeste Perez – Public intoxication.

Madison Alderman – Public intoxication.

Kevin Matias – (2 counts) aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rodney Scott – Public intoxication.

