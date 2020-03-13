Huntsville Police Department
March 12 – Day Shift
1428 11th St. – Harassment.
1422 16th St. – Aggravated robbery.
1513 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
March 12 – Night Shift
2601 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
250 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.
129 IH 45 – Indecent assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 11
9 Live Oak Ct. – Residential fire.
28 Galloway Rd. – Theft.
12 Hawthorne St. – Domestic.
394 FM 1375 W. – Animal bite.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
March 12
75 Young Rd. – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
March 11
Michael Smith – Robbery.
Stormie Kestler – Rider not secured by a seatbelt, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, criminal nonsupport, failure to appear.
March 12
William Parker – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Delbert Harris – (2 counts) sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Jose Perez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>28g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Cole – Public intoxication.
Jose Trujillo – Accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.
Huy Le Jr. – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.
March 13
Joe Leal – Public intoxication.
Mytreyl Jackson – Disorderly conduct.
Thomas Negrete – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ashley Wallace – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
