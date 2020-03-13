Huntsville Police Department

March 12 – Day Shift

1428 11th St. – Harassment.

1422 16th St. – Aggravated robbery.

1513 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

March 12 – Night Shift

2601 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

250 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.

129 IH 45 – Indecent assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 11

9 Live Oak Ct. – Residential fire.

28 Galloway Rd. – Theft.

12 Hawthorne St. – Domestic.

394 FM 1375 W. – Animal bite.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

March 12

75 Young Rd. – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

March 11

Michael Smith – Robbery.

Stormie Kestler – Rider not secured by a seatbelt, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, criminal nonsupport, failure to appear.

March 12

William Parker – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Delbert Harris – (2 counts) sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Jose Perez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>28g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Cole – Public intoxication.

Jose Trujillo – Accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.

Huy Le Jr. – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

March 13

Joe Leal – Public intoxication.

Mytreyl Jackson – Disorderly conduct.

Thomas Negrete – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Ashley Wallace – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

