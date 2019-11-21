Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 20 – Day Shift
1212 Ave. M – Found property.
Nov. 20 – Night Shift
1220 11th St. – Identity theft.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3500 Montgomery Rd. – Assault by touch.
900 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.
3733 Daisy Ln. – Domestic.
Sam Houston Ave./17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
101 Hickory Dr. – Burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 20
9256 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
27 Twin Oaks Ln. – Animal complaint.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
2239 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.
102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
53 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Terroristic threat.
63 Dickey Loop – Civil dispute.
3 Jacob St. – Harassment.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 20
Jessica Wilson – DWI.
Joshua Madl – (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, (2 counts) failure to appear, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Salyer – Display of a fictitious license plate.
Nov. 21
Alexis Wolfe – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
