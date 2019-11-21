Huntsville Police Department 

Nov. 20 – Day Shift 

1212 Ave. M – Found property. 

Nov. 20 – Night Shift 

1220 11th St. – Identity theft. 

1702 11th St. – Theft. 

2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck. 

3500 Montgomery Rd. – Assault by touch. 

900 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic. 

3733 Daisy Ln. – Domestic. 

Sam Houston Ave./17th St. – Minor vehicle wreck. 

101 Hickory Dr. – Burglary. 

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 20

9256 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat. 

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft. 

27 Twin Oaks Ln. – Animal complaint. 

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle. 

2239 FM 247 – Criminal mischief. 

102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Burglary of a residence. 

53 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Terroristic threat. 

63 Dickey Loop – Civil dispute. 

3 Jacob St. – Harassment. 

Walker County Jail docket 

Nov. 20

Jessica Wilson – DWI. 

Joshua Madl – (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, (2 counts) failure to appear, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Gregory Salyer – Display of a fictitious license plate. 

Nov. 21 

Alexis Wolfe – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Tags