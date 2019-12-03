Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 2 – Day Shift
2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a building.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Identity theft.
1016 Sam Houston Ave. – Identity theft.
Dec. 2 – Night Shift
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
108 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
223 University Ave. – Domestic.
913 Prentice Ln. – Domestic.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 2
SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
82 FM 2693 – Criminal mischief.
Pine Tree Rd./Nita Dr. – Animal complaint.
1500 FM 980 – Theft.
426 FM 1791 – Theft.
103 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Missing person.
100 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Loud noise.
219 Texas Grand Rd. – Theft.
220 Geneva Rd. – Lost property.
5 Dorothy St. – Theft.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
101 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.
22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
300 SH 30 – Fight.
83 Woodland Dr. – Disturbance.
837 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.
SH 19/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 2
Shontay Broughton – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence.
Jeremy Herrington – Theft, forgery of a financial instrument (>=$750<$2,500).
Keyshawn Blackshear – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Brazos County).
Kabrian Jones – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Anthony Johnson – (3 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), (2nd) DWI, failure to appear, criminal trespass.
David Fabela – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jesse Barber – Theft of a firearm (Trinity County).
Alan Rivas-Cordova – (4 counts) aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Alex Herron – DWI, open container.
Dec. 3
Weldon Calhoun – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Roger Lawrence – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
