Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 2 – Day Shift

2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a building.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Identity theft.

1016 Sam Houston Ave. – Identity theft.

Dec. 2 – Night Shift

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

108 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

223 University Ave. – Domestic.

913 Prentice Ln. – Domestic.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 2

SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

82 FM 2693 – Criminal mischief.

Pine Tree Rd./Nita Dr. – Animal complaint.

1500 FM 980 – Theft.

426 FM 1791 – Theft.

103 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Missing person.

100 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Loud noise.

219 Texas Grand Rd. – Theft.

220 Geneva Rd. – Lost property.

5 Dorothy St. – Theft.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

101 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal complaint.

22 Saint Mary’s Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

300 SH 30 – Fight.

83 Woodland Dr. – Disturbance.

837 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.

SH 19/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 2

Shontay Broughton – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence.

Jeremy Herrington – Theft, forgery of a financial instrument (>=$750<$2,500).

Keyshawn Blackshear – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Brazos County).

Kabrian Jones – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Anthony Johnson – (3 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), (2nd) DWI, failure to appear, criminal trespass.

David Fabela – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesse Barber – Theft of a firearm (Trinity County).

Alan Rivas-Cordova – (4 counts) aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Alex Herron – DWI, open container.

Dec. 3

Weldon Calhoun – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Roger Lawrence – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

