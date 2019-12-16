Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 13 – Day Shift

1300 Smither Dr. – Theft.

7500 SH 75 – Major vehicle wreck.

820 SH 30 – Theft.

2821 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

3200 SH 30 – Domestic.

Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 13 – Night Shift

188 Tall Timbers Ln. – Unattended death.

1702 11th St. – Theft.

1603 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. – Theft.

605 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

Dec. 14 – Day Shift

710 Cline St. – Failure to stop and give information.

223 IH 45 – Burglary of a vehicle.

Ross St. – Aggravated assault.

900 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

602 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 14 – Night Shift

SH 75 N./IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

110 Ashley Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Domestic.

1306 Ave. E – Aggravated robbery.

311 Ave. M – Domestic.

13th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

Dec. 15 – Day Shift

1103 Sleepy Hollow – Burglary of a vehicle.

1500 7th St. – Assault.

11th St./Pear Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

307 Ave. J – Assault.

Dec. 15 – Night Shift

1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.

915 University Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 13

35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.

13 Chandlers Way – Domestic.

101 FM 2693 – Theft.

31 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.

43 Louis Voan Rd. – Theft.

92 Hawthorne Rd. – Disturbance.

3102 IH 45 S. – Civil dispute.

78 Erin Dr. – Theft.

8463 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.

411 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Kagle Rd. – Loud noise.

Dec. 14

27 Calvary Rd. – Loud noise.

21 Cogans Grove – Loud noise.

87 Fishermans Trail – Animal complaint.

2506 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Cogans Grove/Victoria Way – Disturbance.

5 James Rd. – Criminal trespass.

32 McCory Rd. – Disturbance.

9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

45 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

14 Catechis Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

FM 2929/Southwood Dr. – Shots heard.

Dec. 15

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

1700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 1696 E./IH 45 N. – Suicide.

2211 US 190 – Criminal mischief.

35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.

1500 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal trespass.

2416 FM 1375 E. – Criminal trespass.

23 Vick Road Spur – Missing person.

79 Tejas Dr. – Loud noise.

22 Eucalyptus Rd. – Credit card abuse.

25 Cogans Grove – Animal bite.

141 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.

2828 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Disturbance.

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 13

Tony Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Dec. 14

Ezra Gene – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Dec. 15

Brandon Mikeska – Public intoxication.

John Lingle – Public intoxication.

Acklin Kotchavar – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, family violence, failure to appear.

Bahae Momeni – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Dec. 16

Tucker Hanchey – Public intoxication.

John Walker – Public intoxication.

