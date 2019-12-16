Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 13 – Day Shift
1300 Smither Dr. – Theft.
7500 SH 75 – Major vehicle wreck.
820 SH 30 – Theft.
2821 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
3200 SH 30 – Domestic.
Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 13 – Night Shift
188 Tall Timbers Ln. – Unattended death.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
1603 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
Sycamore Ave./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. – Theft.
605 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Dec. 14 – Day Shift
710 Cline St. – Failure to stop and give information.
223 IH 45 – Burglary of a vehicle.
Ross St. – Aggravated assault.
900 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
602 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 14 – Night Shift
SH 75 N./IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
110 Ashley Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
90 Gospel Hill Rd. – Domestic.
1306 Ave. E – Aggravated robbery.
311 Ave. M – Domestic.
13th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
124 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
Dec. 15 – Day Shift
1103 Sleepy Hollow – Burglary of a vehicle.
1500 7th St. – Assault.
11th St./Pear Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
307 Ave. J – Assault.
Dec. 15 – Night Shift
1235 Josey St. – Failure to stop and give information.
915 University Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 13
35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.
13 Chandlers Way – Domestic.
101 FM 2693 – Theft.
31 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.
43 Louis Voan Rd. – Theft.
92 Hawthorne Rd. – Disturbance.
3102 IH 45 S. – Civil dispute.
78 Erin Dr. – Theft.
8463 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.
411 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Kagle Rd. – Loud noise.
Dec. 14
27 Calvary Rd. – Loud noise.
21 Cogans Grove – Loud noise.
87 Fishermans Trail – Animal complaint.
2506 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Cogans Grove/Victoria Way – Disturbance.
5 James Rd. – Criminal trespass.
32 McCory Rd. – Disturbance.
9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
45 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
14 Catechis Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
FM 2929/Southwood Dr. – Shots heard.
Dec. 15
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
1700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 1696 E./IH 45 N. – Suicide.
2211 US 190 – Criminal mischief.
35 Hughes Rd. – Civil dispute.
1500 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal trespass.
2416 FM 1375 E. – Criminal trespass.
23 Vick Road Spur – Missing person.
79 Tejas Dr. – Loud noise.
22 Eucalyptus Rd. – Credit card abuse.
25 Cogans Grove – Animal bite.
141 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.
2828 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Disturbance.
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 13
Tony Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Dec. 14
Ezra Gene – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Dec. 15
Brandon Mikeska – Public intoxication.
John Lingle – Public intoxication.
Acklin Kotchavar – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, family violence, failure to appear.
Bahae Momeni – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Dec. 16
Tucker Hanchey – Public intoxication.
John Walker – Public intoxication.
