Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 21 – Day Shift

818 University Ave. – Domestic. 

1220 11th St. – Credit card abuse. 

SH 75/IH 45 – Credit card abuse. 

2601 11th St. – Credit card abuse. 

Lake Rd./Nottingham Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck. 

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 21

25 Wallace Rd. – Domestic in progress.

1645 FM 1791 – Harassment.

390 Roy Webb Rd. – Criminal mischief.

56 Blythe Ranch Rd. – Civil dispute.

6 Trail Ridge Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

122 Bates Ct. – Disturbance.

Sterling Chapel Rd./Roy Webb Rd. – Animal complaint.

9 Chandler Ln. – Sexual assault.

1286 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.

14 FM 247 – Domestic.

2924 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 21

Anthony Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Marguieste McGowan – Criminal nonsupport, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.

Christopher Ibarra – (2nd) DWI.

Jeremy Barrus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

William Hollander – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Alicia Plunkett – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Raul Chavez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Travis McCracken – Fraud.

Oct. 22

Zakaree King – DWI.

Drew-Bailey Cash – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Candia – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Robert Valdez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

