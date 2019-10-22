Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 21 – Day Shift
818 University Ave. – Domestic.
1220 11th St. – Credit card abuse.
SH 75/IH 45 – Credit card abuse.
2601 11th St. – Credit card abuse.
Lake Rd./Nottingham Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 21
25 Wallace Rd. – Domestic in progress.
1645 FM 1791 – Harassment.
390 Roy Webb Rd. – Criminal mischief.
56 Blythe Ranch Rd. – Civil dispute.
6 Trail Ridge Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
122 Bates Ct. – Disturbance.
Sterling Chapel Rd./Roy Webb Rd. – Animal complaint.
9 Chandler Ln. – Sexual assault.
1286 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.
14 FM 247 – Domestic.
2924 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 21
Anthony Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Marguieste McGowan – Criminal nonsupport, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.
Christopher Ibarra – (2nd) DWI.
Jeremy Barrus – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
William Hollander – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Alicia Plunkett – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Raul Chavez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Travis McCracken – Fraud.
Oct. 22
Zakaree King – DWI.
Drew-Bailey Cash – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Luis Candia – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Robert Valdez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
