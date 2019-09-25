Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 24 – Day Shift

No reports.

Sept. 24 – Night Shift

48 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.

1307 Mesquite Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

500 IH 45 S. – Shooting.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 24

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

37 Oak Creek – Domestic.

2400 US 190 – Loud noise.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.

FM 1696 W./White Oak Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 24

Demond Mouton – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Ashton Spates – Fraud, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a dangerous drug.

Walter Adams – (3rd or more) DWI.

Earl Worden – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, display of fictitious license plate.

Emanuel Riascos – (2 counts) burglary of a vehicle, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Juan Leal Jr. – DWI.

Ce-Jay Johns – (2 counts) burglary of a vehicle, theft of property (>=$100<$750), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Madelaina Carranza I – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Dwaylon Sims – Public intoxication.

Sept. 25

Steve Carter – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latreyria Prelow – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Kenaysia Dixson – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Colby Winfrey – Public intoxication.

Cameron Phelps – Public intoxication.

