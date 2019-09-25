Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 24 – Day Shift
No reports.
Sept. 24 – Night Shift
48 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.
1307 Mesquite Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
500 IH 45 S. – Shooting.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 24
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
37 Oak Creek – Domestic.
2400 US 190 – Loud noise.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
1548 11th St. – Fight in progress.
FM 1696 W./White Oak Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 24
Demond Mouton – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Ashton Spates – Fraud, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a dangerous drug.
Walter Adams – (3rd or more) DWI.
Earl Worden – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, display of fictitious license plate.
Emanuel Riascos – (2 counts) burglary of a vehicle, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Juan Leal Jr. – DWI.
Ce-Jay Johns – (2 counts) burglary of a vehicle, theft of property (>=$100<$750), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Madelaina Carranza I – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Dwaylon Sims – Public intoxication.
Sept. 25
Steve Carter – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latreyria Prelow – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Kenaysia Dixson – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Colby Winfrey – Public intoxication.
Cameron Phelps – Public intoxication.
