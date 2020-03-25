Huntsville Police Department

March 24 – Day Shift

1036 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

March 24 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 24

2905 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.

14 North Fork Ln. – Domestic.

85 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

209 Duke Rd. – Drugs.

164 Mt. Zion Rd. – Domestic.

27 Newport Village Dr. – Suspicious person.

10 Ellen Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

3612 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1600 US 190 – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

March 24

Dedric Ashley – (2 counts) no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

James Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Tymesha Sykes – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Bryshanique Lewis – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Abraham Espinoza – Possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Anthony Merchant – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Roberto Molina Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

David Neugent – Continuous violence against family, resisting arrest.

Franklin Ripkowski Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence

Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication.

March 25

Bishop Ryan – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), state emergency orders violation.

James Boswell – Criminal trespass, resisting arrest.

Jakelvin Nauls – Failure to identify fugitive, resisting arrest.

Michael Sessions – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), display of a fictitious license plate, state emergency order violation.

