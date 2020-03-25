Huntsville Police Department
March 24 – Day Shift
1036 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
March 24 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 24
2905 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.
14 North Fork Ln. – Domestic.
85 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
209 Duke Rd. – Drugs.
164 Mt. Zion Rd. – Domestic.
27 Newport Village Dr. – Suspicious person.
10 Ellen Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
3612 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1600 US 190 – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
March 24
Dedric Ashley – (2 counts) no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
James Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Tymesha Sykes – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Bryshanique Lewis – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Abraham Espinoza – Possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Anthony Merchant – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Roberto Molina Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
David Neugent – Continuous violence against family, resisting arrest.
Franklin Ripkowski Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence
Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication.
March 25
Bishop Ryan – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), state emergency orders violation.
James Boswell – Criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
Jakelvin Nauls – Failure to identify fugitive, resisting arrest.
Michael Sessions – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), display of a fictitious license plate, state emergency order violation.
