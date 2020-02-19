Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 18 – Day Shift

1520 11th St. – Criminal mischief.

2830 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1500 11th St. – Sexual offense.

540 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

Feb. 18 – Night Shift

1600 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 18

4 Barre Ln. – Suspicious person.

385 FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.

500 FM 2821 W. – Animal complaint.

2601 11th St. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.

Arizona Ln./Chandler Ln. – Animal complaint.

Bettye Gaye St./West Dr. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

285 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

3 Timber Ln. – Criminal mischief.

187 Fishermans Trail – Criminal trespass.

FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

3179 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Vehicle fire.

18 Bybee Cir. – Overdose.

93 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 18

Valerie Smith – Assault/offensive touch of a family member.

Towana Wortham – Robbery.

Seneca McDaniel – Assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest.

Stanley Nwajei – Tampering with a government record.

Alyssa Newkirk – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Erik Garcia – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k), no valid driver’s license.

Feb. 19

Richard Bennett Jr. – Public intoxication.

Joseph Jackson – Public intoxication.

Jason Davis – Public intoxication.

Christian Osberry – Public intoxication.

William Mozingo – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3 or 4 (<28g).

