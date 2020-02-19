Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 18 – Day Shift
1520 11th St. – Criminal mischief.
2830 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1500 11th St. – Sexual offense.
540 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
Feb. 18 – Night Shift
1600 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 18
4 Barre Ln. – Suspicious person.
385 FM 1696 W. – Animal abuse.
500 FM 2821 W. – Animal complaint.
2601 11th St. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.
Arizona Ln./Chandler Ln. – Animal complaint.
Bettye Gaye St./West Dr. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
285 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
3 Timber Ln. – Criminal mischief.
187 Fishermans Trail – Criminal trespass.
FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
3179 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Vehicle fire.
18 Bybee Cir. – Overdose.
93 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 18
Valerie Smith – Assault/offensive touch of a family member.
Towana Wortham – Robbery.
Seneca McDaniel – Assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Stanley Nwajei – Tampering with a government record.
Alyssa Newkirk – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Erik Garcia – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k), no valid driver’s license.
Feb. 19
Richard Bennett Jr. – Public intoxication.
Joseph Jackson – Public intoxication.
Jason Davis – Public intoxication.
Christian Osberry – Public intoxication.
William Mozingo – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 3 or 4 (<28g).
