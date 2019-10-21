Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 18 – Day Shift

2800 block SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2411 Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.

2760 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious incident.

2036 East Lake – Burglary of a vehicle.

219 US 190 – Violation of a protective order.

405 Old Phelps Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

431 US 190 – Assault.

Oct. 18 – Night Shift

1570 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

616 Ave. G – Failure to stop and give information.

FM 2821/FM 247 – Drugs.

11 Montgomery Rd. – Assault/runaway.

Oct. 19 – Day Shift

115 Wood Forest – Animal bite.

1876 Greenbriar Dr. – Theft of a firearm.

Oct. 19 – Night Shift

2641 Old Houston Rd. – Suicide.

1020 MLK Dr. – Theft.

1323 Ave. C – Aggravated robbery.

407 Brunch Ave. – Family violence.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic.

18 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

Montgomery Rd./Elks Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

Oct. 20 – Day Shift

2961 Mimosa Dr. – Domestic.

2501 Lake Rd. – Found property.

2830 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.

270 Wanza Rd. – Burglary.

Oct. 20 – Night Shift

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

801 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2712 Chimney Rock Rd. – Harassment.

10th St./Ave. P – Domestic.

10 Hayman St. – Domestic.

1111 Thomason St. – Domestic.

1220 11th St. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 18

800 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

906 FM 247 – Animal complaint.

2400 Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2 Spring Creek Cir. – Drugs/narcotics.

3925 SH 30 – Lost property.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

145 Vela Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

45 Forest Dr. – Theft.

83 Mutt Young Rd. – Theft.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

34 Ripple Creek Dr. – Loud noise.

5749 SH 30 – Loud noise.

Oct. 19

10 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.

4194 SH 30 – Civil dispute.

US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.

1658 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

2211 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.

4201 SH 30 – Civil dispute.

3687 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.

3580 SH 19 (Riverside) – Failure to stop and give information.

371 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Fuel spill gas leak.

188 Cedar Hill Dr. – Suspicious person.

23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Disorderly conduct.

3 Bybee Cir. – Loud noise.

30 Terry Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

3687 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Disturbance.

22 Terry Rd. – Assault.

Oct. 20

896 Walker Loop – Burglary in progress.

39 Pine Breeze St. – Suspicious vehicle.

Gibbs St./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

174 FM 405 – Suspicious person.

SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

8053 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

358 FM 1791 – Civil dispute.

FM 2296/US 190 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

960 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

68 Lowery Ln. – Runaway Juvenile.

Arizona Ln./North Fork Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

88 Gazebo St. – Animal bite.

960 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

23 Sandra Dr. – Criminal mischief.

25 Wallace Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 18

No reports.

Oct. 19

No reports.

Oct. 20

Michael Roberts – Public intoxication.

Ederya Pierre – Public intoxication.

Darwin Molina Robles – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with government documents, hold over.

James Griffith – Criminal nonsupport.

