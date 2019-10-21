Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 18 – Day Shift
2800 block SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1500 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2411 Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.
2760 Montgomery Rd. – Suspicious incident.
2036 East Lake – Burglary of a vehicle.
219 US 190 – Violation of a protective order.
405 Old Phelps Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
431 US 190 – Assault.
Oct. 18 – Night Shift
1570 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
616 Ave. G – Failure to stop and give information.
FM 2821/FM 247 – Drugs.
11 Montgomery Rd. – Assault/runaway.
Oct. 19 – Day Shift
115 Wood Forest – Animal bite.
1876 Greenbriar Dr. – Theft of a firearm.
Oct. 19 – Night Shift
2641 Old Houston Rd. – Suicide.
1020 MLK Dr. – Theft.
1323 Ave. C – Aggravated robbery.
407 Brunch Ave. – Family violence.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Domestic.
18 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
Montgomery Rd./Elks Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
Oct. 20 – Day Shift
2961 Mimosa Dr. – Domestic.
2501 Lake Rd. – Found property.
2830 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.
270 Wanza Rd. – Burglary.
Oct. 20 – Night Shift
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
801 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2712 Chimney Rock Rd. – Harassment.
10th St./Ave. P – Domestic.
10 Hayman St. – Domestic.
1111 Thomason St. – Domestic.
1220 11th St. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 18
800 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
906 FM 247 – Animal complaint.
2400 Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2 Spring Creek Cir. – Drugs/narcotics.
3925 SH 30 – Lost property.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
145 Vela Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
45 Forest Dr. – Theft.
83 Mutt Young Rd. – Theft.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
34 Ripple Creek Dr. – Loud noise.
5749 SH 30 – Loud noise.
Oct. 19
10 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.
4194 SH 30 – Civil dispute.
US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.
1658 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
2211 US 190 – Unruly person on scene.
4201 SH 30 – Civil dispute.
3687 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.
3580 SH 19 (Riverside) – Failure to stop and give information.
371 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Fuel spill gas leak.
188 Cedar Hill Dr. – Suspicious person.
23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Disorderly conduct.
3 Bybee Cir. – Loud noise.
30 Terry Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
3687 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. – Disturbance.
22 Terry Rd. – Assault.
Oct. 20
896 Walker Loop – Burglary in progress.
39 Pine Breeze St. – Suspicious vehicle.
Gibbs St./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
174 FM 405 – Suspicious person.
SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
8053 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
358 FM 1791 – Civil dispute.
FM 2296/US 190 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
960 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
68 Lowery Ln. – Runaway Juvenile.
Arizona Ln./North Fork Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
88 Gazebo St. – Animal bite.
960 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
23 Sandra Dr. – Criminal mischief.
25 Wallace Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 18
No reports.
Oct. 19
No reports.
Oct. 20
Michael Roberts – Public intoxication.
Ederya Pierre – Public intoxication.
Darwin Molina Robles – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with government documents, hold over.
James Griffith – Criminal nonsupport.
