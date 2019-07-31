Huntsville Police Department

July 30 – Day Shift

No reports.

July 31 – Night Shift

280 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

2830 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 30

No reports.

Walker County Jail docket

July 30

Christian Jackson – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, (2 counts) failure to appear, driving with invalid license, parking in handicapped zone, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Brett Forrester – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Derrick Brody – Hold over, failure to appear, invalid driver’s license.

Carol Laster – Theft of property by check (>=$100<$750).

Karen Bibbs – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Collins Kanobana – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).

Gerardo Cervantes – DWI.

Will Butler – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

David Ramirez IV – (4 counts) no valid driver’s license, driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by seatbelt, failure to present proof of insurance.

July 31

James Dawson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Montgomery County), possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Montgomery County), criminal trespass (Montgomery County).

Jeffey Hall Jr. – DWI.

William Rafain – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest.

Jeron Lee – Loud noise.

Christian Van Fleet – Public intoxication.

David Alvear – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), fraud, forgery of a financial instrument, false driver’s license, driving with invalid license.

