Huntsville Police Department
July 30 – Day Shift
No reports.
July 31 – Night Shift
280 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
2830 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 30
No reports.
Walker County Jail docket
July 30
Christian Jackson – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, (2 counts) failure to appear, driving with invalid license, parking in handicapped zone, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Brett Forrester – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Derrick Brody – Hold over, failure to appear, invalid driver’s license.
Carol Laster – Theft of property by check (>=$100<$750).
Karen Bibbs – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Collins Kanobana – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).
Gerardo Cervantes – DWI.
Will Butler – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
David Ramirez IV – (4 counts) no valid driver’s license, driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by seatbelt, failure to present proof of insurance.
July 31
James Dawson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Montgomery County), possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Montgomery County), criminal trespass (Montgomery County).
Jeffey Hall Jr. – DWI.
William Rafain – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest.
Jeron Lee – Loud noise.
Christian Van Fleet – Public intoxication.
David Alvear – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), fraud, forgery of a financial instrument, false driver’s license, driving with invalid license.
