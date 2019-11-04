Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 1 – Day Shift
3700 Summer Ln. – Domestic.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
1228 Ave. O – Burglary of a vehicle.
7th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 1 – Night Shift
660 IH 45 N. – Theft.
117 Sara Ln. – Animal bite.
515 FM 2821 E. – Runaway.
900 Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.
405 MLK Dr. – Assault.
104 Kyle Dr. – Domestic.
1311 Ave. B – Animal bite.
1819 Ave. O – Domestic.
3307 Powell Rd. – Criminal mischief.
Nov. 2 – Day Shift
SH 30/IH 45 – Major vehicle wreck.
660 IH 45 N. – Evading.
Nov. 2 – Night Shift
811 9th St. – Domestic.
111 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2600 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
811 9th St. – Domestic.
27 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 3 – Day Shift
213 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
2302 Ave. P – Harassment.
1500 block IH 45 N. – Drugs.
Nov. 3 – Night Shift
1311 Cottonwood Rd. – Criminal mischief.
27 SH 75 N. – Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 1
US 190/Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.
2235 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
5 Falls View Ct. – Animal complaint.
100 Texas Grand Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
46 Fisherman’s Trail – Burglary.
825 Pinedale Rd. – Theft.
SH 75 N./FM 1696 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
Nov. 2
2245 FM 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
635 FM 1696 W. – Major vehicle wreck.
57 Jackson Rd. – Animal complaint.
223 Dogwood Ln. – Residential fire.
800 SH 150 E. – Civil dispute.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. – Domestic.
660 IH 45 N. – Evading.
1565 FM 1375 E. – Commercial burglary.
109 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.
315 Jones Rd. – Harassment.
53 Cedar Hill Dr. – Loud noise.
Nov. 3
1502 IH 45 N. – Animal complaint.
6000 FM 1374 – Loud noise.
9236 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Shooting.
3 Williams Ln. – Animal complaint.
18 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) – Shots heard.
1700 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
19 Bracewell Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
4 Forgotten Forest Dr. – Disturbance.
89 Pine Oak Ln. – Shots heard.
31 Jackson Rd. – Criminal mischief in progress.
Saint Mary’s Rd./FM 405 – Shots heard.
1315 Jones Rd. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 1
Markey Hightower – Tampering with government records.
George Sterling – (3rd or more) DWI.
Lewis White – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), expired registration, defective tail light, driving with invalid license, display of fictitious license plate.
Nov. 2
Justin Lamson – Criminal nonsupport.
Nov. 3
Jeremy Dill – DWI.
Manuel Alcala – Public intoxication.
Christopher Morgan – Defective brake light, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of mail.
Ray Benton II – Public intoxication.
Kyle Casas – DWI.
Tadd York – Hold over/assault.
Morgan Wills – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Dunbar – Assault, public intoxication.
Brian Winfree – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
