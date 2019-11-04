Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 1 – Day Shift

3700 Summer Ln. – Domestic.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

1228 Ave. O – Burglary of a vehicle.

7th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 1 – Night Shift

660 IH 45 N. – Theft.

117 Sara Ln. – Animal bite.

515 FM 2821 E. – Runaway.

900 Ave. M – Failure to stop and give information.

405 MLK Dr. – Assault.

104 Kyle Dr. – Domestic.

1311 Ave. B – Animal bite.

1819 Ave. O – Domestic.

3307 Powell Rd. – Criminal mischief.

Nov. 2 – Day Shift

SH 30/IH 45 – Major vehicle wreck.

660 IH 45 N. – Evading.

Nov. 2 – Night Shift

811 9th St. – Domestic.

111 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2600 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

811 9th St. – Domestic.

27 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 3 – Day Shift

213 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

2302 Ave. P – Harassment.

1500 block IH 45 N. – Drugs.

Nov. 3 – Night Shift

1311 Cottonwood Rd. – Criminal mischief.

27 SH 75 N. – Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 1

US 190/Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.

2235 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

5 Falls View Ct. – Animal complaint.

100 Texas Grand Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

46 Fisherman’s Trail – Burglary.

825 Pinedale Rd. – Theft.

SH 75 N./FM 1696 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

Nov. 2

2245 FM 980 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

635 FM 1696 W. – Major vehicle wreck.

57 Jackson Rd. – Animal complaint.

223 Dogwood Ln. – Residential fire.

800 SH 150 E. – Civil dispute.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. – Domestic.

660 IH 45 N. – Evading.

1565 FM 1375 E. – Commercial burglary.

109 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.

315 Jones Rd. – Harassment.

53 Cedar Hill Dr. – Loud noise.

Nov. 3

1502 IH 45 N. – Animal complaint.

6000 FM 1374 – Loud noise.

9236 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Shooting.

3 Williams Ln. – Animal complaint.

18 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) – Shots heard.

1700 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

19 Bracewell Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

4 Forgotten Forest Dr. – Disturbance.

89 Pine Oak Ln. – Shots heard.

31 Jackson Rd. – Criminal mischief in progress.

Saint Mary’s Rd./FM 405 – Shots heard.

1315 Jones Rd. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 1

Markey Hightower – Tampering with government records.

George Sterling – (3rd or more) DWI.

Lewis White – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), expired registration, defective tail light, driving with invalid license, display of fictitious license plate.

Nov. 2

Justin Lamson – Criminal nonsupport.

Nov. 3

Jeremy Dill – DWI.

Manuel Alcala – Public intoxication.

Christopher Morgan – Defective brake light, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of mail.

Ray Benton II – Public intoxication.

Kyle Casas – DWI.

Tadd York – Hold over/assault.

Morgan Wills – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Dunbar – Assault, public intoxication.

Brian Winfree – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

