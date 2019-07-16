Huntsville Police Department

July 15 – Day Shift

555 Bowers Blvd. – Theft.

2601 11th St. – Theft.

301 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

July 15 – Night Shift

600 Palm St. – Welfare concern.

SH 30/Financial Plaza – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 S. – Forgery.

919 Oak Dr. – Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 15

0 Block Michael St. – Burglary of a residence.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Found property.

0 Block Kalyn Rd. – Disturbance.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Tonkawas Dr. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Hill St. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Oakland Ct. – Civil dispute.

3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

2700 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

100 Block Love Loop – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

July 15

Sarah Birchfield – Burglary of a building.

Charles Grayson – Burglary of a building.

Mark Chambers Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Johnny Gibson – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charles Ruffin – Ran red light, child under 8 not restrained, failure to display a driver's license, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Ryan Young – Failure to appear, DWI by a minor.

July 16

Hector Elizondo – Interfering with request for emergency assistance.

John Gray – Expired registration, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

James Simmons – Speeding, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.

 

Tags