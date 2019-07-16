Huntsville Police Department
July 15 – Day Shift
555 Bowers Blvd. – Theft.
2601 11th St. – Theft.
301 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
July 15 – Night Shift
600 Palm St. – Welfare concern.
SH 30/Financial Plaza – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 S. – Forgery.
919 Oak Dr. – Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 15
0 Block Michael St. – Burglary of a residence.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Found property.
0 Block Kalyn Rd. – Disturbance.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Tonkawas Dr. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Hill St. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Oakland Ct. – Civil dispute.
3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
2700 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
100 Block Love Loop – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
July 15
Sarah Birchfield – Burglary of a building.
Charles Grayson – Burglary of a building.
Mark Chambers Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Johnny Gibson – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charles Ruffin – Ran red light, child under 8 not restrained, failure to display a driver's license, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Ryan Young – Failure to appear, DWI by a minor.
July 16
Hector Elizondo – Interfering with request for emergency assistance.
John Gray – Expired registration, public intoxication, resisting arrest.
James Simmons – Speeding, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.
