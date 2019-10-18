Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 17 – Day Shift

1711 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.

2540 Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1006 Broadmoor Dr. – Identity theft.

US 190/Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

7500 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 17 – Night Shift

210 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

1606 Ave. R – Criminal mischief.

200 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

312 Montgomery Rd. – Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 17

2900 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.

100 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Minor vehicle wreck.

57 Turner Rd. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

85 Mutt Young Rd. – Animal complaint.

2630 FM 247 – Disturbance.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Drugs/narcotics.

29 Edgewood Dr. – Theft.

FM 980/Obannon Ranch Rd. – Domestic in progress.

385 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

39 FM 3454 – Recovered stolen vehicle.

29 Duerer Rd. – Shots heard.

3102 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

SH 75 S./FM 2296 – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 17

Frankie Holmes Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

John Hickman – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Spencer Neighbors – Burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm (Galveston County).

Damion Porter – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Johnson – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Fredrick Robinson – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 18

Heather Carrell – Assault by contact.

Kiara Allen – Public intoxication.

Lee Jolivette Jr. – DWI.

Dylan Fullilove – Criminal trespass.

Amore Scott – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Winston Bacon – Loud noise.

Denise Jones – Disorderly conduct.

Sharae Denson – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Tags

Recommended for you