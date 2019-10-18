Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 17 – Day Shift
1711 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.
2540 Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1006 Broadmoor Dr. – Identity theft.
US 190/Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
7500 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 17 – Night Shift
210 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
1606 Ave. R – Criminal mischief.
200 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
312 Montgomery Rd. – Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 17
2900 IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.
100 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Minor vehicle wreck.
57 Turner Rd. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
85 Mutt Young Rd. – Animal complaint.
2630 FM 247 – Disturbance.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Drugs/narcotics.
29 Edgewood Dr. – Theft.
FM 980/Obannon Ranch Rd. – Domestic in progress.
385 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
39 FM 3454 – Recovered stolen vehicle.
29 Duerer Rd. – Shots heard.
3102 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
SH 75 S./FM 2296 – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 17
Frankie Holmes Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
John Hickman – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Spencer Neighbors – Burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm (Galveston County).
Damion Porter – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Johnson – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Fredrick Robinson – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 18
Heather Carrell – Assault by contact.
Kiara Allen – Public intoxication.
Lee Jolivette Jr. – DWI.
Dylan Fullilove – Criminal trespass.
Amore Scott – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Winston Bacon – Loud noise.
Denise Jones – Disorderly conduct.
Sharae Denson – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
